Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Center Township Tax Collector Resigns After “Irregularities” Discovered During Audit

Center Township Municipal Building / photo via Center Township

Center Township tax collector Jeanne Bowser has resigned her elected position after township officials say an audit by Central Valley School District discovered “irregularities.”

Township Supervisors voted to approve Bowser’s resignation at their public meeting on Monday.

Solicitor Nicholas Urich read a prepared statement during the meeting addressing the controversy.

“In the normal course of its audit procedures, the school district found irregularities in reporting by the tax collector,” he said.

“The township and the school are in the initial stages of determining the extent of those irregularities. It will take some time before we conclude any investigation on the matter. The tax collector submitted her resignation. The school district and township are taking steps to establish a smooth transition so there is minimal disruption to taxpayers.”

Urich said the municipality is prepared to take action if the investigation deems it warranted.

“In the event of loss of any taxpayer dollars we would take the steps to recover those losses. Just so the public is aware, this matter was promptly turned over to the appropriate authorities. That is the only comment that we can make at this time. When we are in a position to do so, we will provide further comment on the matter.”

A representative of Central Valley said the school district was in agreement with the township’s statement.

Bowser could not be reached for comment at a number listed in the official Beaver County Government Directory.

BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor Matthew LaComb contributed to this report.

