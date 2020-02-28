Beaver School District Rejects Exploring A Shared Aquatic Complex With Borough

Beaver Area School Board on Thursday rejected a last-minute borough proposal to share costs for a community indoor-outdoor aquatic complex.

During the specially set meeting, school directors voted down Beaver Council’s offer to conduct a feasibility study of sharing resources, eliminating their individual pools and creating one new aquatic complex on municipal property. Borough officials suggested the facility could be governed by a pool authority comprised of both borough council and school board members.

The borough currently operates an outdoor pool that is just yards from the district’s indoor pool. Officials say both are in a state of desperate disrepair.