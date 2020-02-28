Friday, February 28, 2020
19.9 F
Beaver
Friday, February 28, 2020
19.9 F
Beaver

Beaver School District Rejects Exploring A Shared Aquatic Complex With Borough

John Paul
By John Paul
0
Beaver School Board members Aaron Bovalino and Jarrod Thomas / photo by Matthew LaComb

Beaver Area School Board on Thursday rejected a last-minute borough proposal to share costs for a community indoor-outdoor aquatic complex.

During the specially set meeting, school directors voted down Beaver Council’s offer to conduct a feasibility study of sharing resources, eliminating their individual pools and creating one new aquatic complex on municipal property. Borough officials suggested the facility could be governed by a pool authority comprised of both borough council and school board members.

The borough currently operates an outdoor pool that is just yards from the district’s indoor pool. Officials say both are in a state of desperate disrepair.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paulhttp://admin
John Paul is an award winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Beaver School District Rejects Exploring A Shared Aquatic Complex With Borough

Beaver Area School Board on Thursday rejected a last-minute borough proposal to share costs for a community indoor-outdoor aquatic...
Read more
Community

Beaver County Study Seeks Solutions To Save Our Schools

Lori Boone - 3
Looking toward 2030, a nonprofit says a study shows an annual dwindling county population and tax base, a corresponding negative effect on school students...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver Borough And School District May Pool Resources For A Shared Indoor-Outdoor Aquatic Complex

John Paul - 1
A week after Beaver Area School Board voted to borrow millions of dollars for a new pool, Beaver Council suggested the two instead study...
Read more
Local Gov

Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

Lori Boone - 6
The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost upward of $71 million over...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

John Paul - 2
The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X