Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Beaver School Board Votes To Move Forward With $5 Million Pool – Approves $9.5 Million In New Debt

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver School District Business Director John Hynes and Solicitor Janet Burkardt / photo by Matthew LaComb

The Beaver Area School Board voted Monday night to move forward with construction of a new indoor pool to house their 32-student swim team at a cost of up to $5 million. Board members also approved a bond issuance that will saddle district taxpayers with $9.5 million in new debt.

The board’s decision will bring the district’s total debt up to approximately $45 million, with yearly debt service payments reaching $3 million.

District administrators have identified $13 million in needed facility renovations and upgrades not including the pool. Officials have said insufficient insulation in the high school is leading to ceiling-damaging condensation, and the building is in need of a new roof and sidewalks. Labs in the district have been described as “ancient” and in desperate need of renovation.

