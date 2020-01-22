Thursday, January 23, 2020
Beaver School Board Member Seeks Security At Meetings – Asks If He Can Bring A Gun On School Grounds

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
4
Luke Berardelli in Sept. 2018 prays during a protest against the Beaver school board with student counter-protesters in the background / photo by John Paul

In his first-ever agenda item, a newly seated Beaver Area School Board member this week asked that a police officer be hired to provide security at board meetings.

Board member Luke Berardelli, elected to the board last November, also separately asked the district solicitor whether he could get an exemption to the district’s policy banning guns on school property. That request came at the end of an executive session to discuss unrelated litigation. Solicitor Janet Burkhardt did not immediately return a call from BeaverCountian.com seeking comment.

“I just thought it would be smart for us to ensure that, you know, we have the opportunity to feel secure during these meetings,” Berardelli told the board of his idea to hire a police presence at meetings.

“These are public meetings. People are allowed to come in and attend and, you know, crazy times, so (I) just want to make sure that everyone is safe and that if, God forbid, something happens that we have the means to be able to respond accordingly and a police officer is the best way to do that.”

The Fourth Estate
Member
The Fourth Estate

The clowns have taken over the circus

Mrs.Brightside
Member
Mrs.Brightside

If Mr. Beradelli finds being a member of the Beaver Area School Board too scary, I recommend that he do us all a favor and resign. For someone who ran on fiscal responsibility, I find it pretty funny that the first thing on his agenda is for us to pay for police to keep HIM safe. So much for being there for the students.

gregbrown2016@comcast.net
Member
gregbrown2016@comcast.net

Paranoid much?

Just Peachy
Member
Just Peachy

Well, well, well…that didn’t take long. I agree with Mrs. Brightside, if Luke finds being on the school board so scary he should resign. I also thought it was comical that he ran on fiscal responsibility yet he wants the district to pay a police officer to protect the board (cough, cough, really himself) from the scary public at the school board meetings. What about the fact that he wanted an exemption from the school gun policy? How paranoid is this guy? If this is a sign of things to come from newly elected members, then the Beaver school district is in trouble with these clowns on the board.

