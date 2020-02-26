Beaver Borough And School District May Pool Resources For A Shared Indoor-Outdoor Aquatic Complex

A week after Beaver Area School Board voted to borrow millions of dollars for a new pool, Beaver Council suggested the two instead study pooling their resources to build a shared indoor-outdoor aquatic complex.

A shared project would see the borough scrapping its existing outdoor pool and the district abandoning plans to replace its indoor pool, borough council revealed Tuesday night. The school board will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the idea, which could set its planned construction back a year or more.

The district expected construction to start in a month or two.

The borough-operated pool is just yards from the district’s pool. Officials say both are in a state of desperate disrepair.