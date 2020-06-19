Attorney Cites “Malfeasance” In Resignation Letter To Ambridge School Board

Editor’s Note: The following is a copy of the resignation letter submitted by Ambridge Area School District board member Jodi Gill, who is a licensed attorney, to district solicitor Megan Turnbull of Weiss Burkhardt Kramer, LLC.

Re: AASD School Board Director Resignation

Dear Solicitor Turnbull:

Pursuant to my announcement at the end of the Voting Meeting of the Ambridge Area School District held on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 via Zoom, please accept the following as my formal letter of resignation from my school director position. As I stated at the meeting, my time and energy are best utilized now in my legal fight for the residents of nursing homes across the Commonwealth and beyond. However, that is not the exclusive reason for my resignation.