Saturday, June 20, 2020
81.2 F
Beaver
Saturday, June 20, 2020
81.2 F
Beaver

Attorney Cites “Malfeasance” In Resignation Letter To Ambridge School Board

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
School board member Jodi Gill (left) and solicitor Megan Turnbull during an executive session / photo by Matthew LaComb

Editor’s Note: The following is a copy of the resignation letter submitted by Ambridge Area School District board member Jodi Gill, who is a licensed attorney, to district solicitor Megan Turnbull of Weiss Burkhardt Kramer, LLC.

Re: AASD School Board Director Resignation

Dear Solicitor Turnbull:

Pursuant to my announcement at the end of the Voting Meeting of the Ambridge Area School District held on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 via Zoom, please accept the following as my formal letter of resignation from my school director position. As I stated at the meeting, my time and energy are best utilized now in my legal fight for the residents of nursing homes across the Commonwealth and beyond. However, that is not the exclusive reason for my resignation.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Reader Comments:

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Ambridge Police Chief: Officer Training “Very Lacking” – Policies “Very Lacking” – Dept. “Majorly Understaffed”

Ambridge Interim Police Chief John DeLuca has issued a scathing assessment of his own department, telling borough officials the...
Read more
Local Gov

Attorney Cites “Malfeasance” In Resignation Letter To Ambridge School Board

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The following is a copy of the resignation letter submitted by Ambridge Area School District board member Jodi Gill, who is a...
Read more
Local Gov

Ambridge School District Passes Budget With $2.5 Million In Deficit Spending

John Paul - 0
The Ambridge Area School District has passed a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that contains $2.5 million in deficit spending. The budget includes $51,727,933...
Read more
Local Gov

Ambridge School Board Member And Operations Director Both Announce Resignations

John Paul - 0
An Ambridge Area School District board member and the director of district operations both announced their resignations during a public meeting held Wednesday night....
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver County’s Public School Superintendents Issue Joint Statement On Social Justice

Staff Reports - 0
Editor’s Note: The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have released the following joint statement. We are publishing the statement in...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X