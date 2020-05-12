Tuesday, May 12, 2020
50 F
Beaver
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
50 F
Beaver

Ambridge To Vote On Hiring Beaver Falls’ Chief After “Backdoor Dealings” – Manager Resigns

John Paul
By John Paul
Standing: Jerome Gill, Tina Tessaro, Mayor David Drewnowski, Martin J. Flannery, Bob Dunn. Sitting: Tony Cafarelli, Council Preisent Michael Mikulich, Tina Iorfido Miller / photo via Ambridge Borough

Ambridge Borough Council will vote Thursday night to fill its open police chief position as one councilman is accusing the borough of engaging in a process of “secret backdoor dealings.”

The news comes on the same day the Ambridge town manager submitted a letter to the council giving a 2-week notice, announcing his resignation to take a job in another municipality.

An agenda for a specially set Thursday night meeting of Ambridge Borough Council lists the hiring of John A. DeLuca as interim police chief as the first new order of business.

DeLuca is currently the City of Beaver Falls’ police chief, a position he has held since 2016.

Ambridge Borough interim police chief Mark Romutis died on April 12 from complications of COVID-19. Romutis had served as interim chief since August 2018, after a vote to place Chief James Mann on indefinite unpaid suspension until a resolution of criminal charges filed against Mann by the Pennsylvania State Police. Mann is still awaiting trial.

Ambridge councilman Jerome Gill told BeaverCountian.com today that the position of chief was not advertised, the council did not accept any applications, and DeLuca was the only person ever considered.

“I don’t know what the hell happened, but it didn’t happen how it is supposed to happen, I can tell you that,” Gill said.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Ambridge To Vote On Hiring Beaver Falls’ Chief After “Backdoor Dealings” – Manager Resigns

Ambridge Borough Council will vote Thursday night to fill its open police chief position as one councilman is accusing...
Read more
Business

Beaver County’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening Next Week

John Paul - 0
Beaver County's first medical marijuana dispensary is opening next week. Holistic Industries has announced its Liberty dispensary at 2320 Sheffield Road in Aliquippa will have...
Read more
Special Coverage

Department of Health Places Temporary Manager at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The following is a statement issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today announced that the department...
Read more
Special Coverage

Department Of Health: National Guard Will Help Brighton Rehab For A Week Then Help From Texas Is Taking Over

John Paul - 0
Editor's Note: BeaverCountian.com received the following statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health this morning as an "update" to information it provided late last...
Read more
Special Coverage

Department Of Health: National Guard Is Not Caring For Brighton Rehab Residents Or Supporting Facility Staff

John Paul - 0
The Pennsylvania National Guard has not been deployed to provide staff support or patient care for residents inside of Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center,...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X