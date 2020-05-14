Ambridge School District Proposes Budget With $2.3 Million Deficit – Eliminates 21 Positions

The county’s highest-taxed school district is in serious financial trouble. Ambridge Area School District passed a proposed budget last night that includes millions in deficits and slashes teaching positions.

More than 270 people attended a Wednesday night budget meeting of the school board that was held virtually due to COVID-19 using the ZOOM video conferencing platform.

The meeting began with a lengthy public comment session that ran much longer than the normally allotted 30 minutes. Many of those in attendance expressed displeasure with the district’s decision to hold a hybrid graduation ceremony that features both live-streaming and in-person components, adhering to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines set by state officials.