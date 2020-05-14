Thursday, May 14, 2020
50.1 F
Beaver
Thursday, May 14, 2020
50.1 F
Beaver

Ambridge School District Proposes Budget With $2.3 Million Deficit – Eliminates 21 Positions

John Paul
By John Paul
Joseph Pasquerilla / photo by Matthew LaComb

The county’s highest-taxed school district is in serious financial trouble. Ambridge Area School District passed a proposed budget last night that includes millions in deficits and slashes teaching positions.

More than 270 people attended a Wednesday night budget meeting of the school board that was held virtually due to COVID-19 using the ZOOM video conferencing platform.

The meeting began with a lengthy public comment session that ran much longer than the normally allotted 30 minutes. Many of those in attendance expressed displeasure with the district’s decision to hold a hybrid graduation ceremony that features both live-streaming and in-person components, adhering to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines set by state officials.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Ambridge School District Proposes Budget With $2.3 Million Deficit – Eliminates 21 Positions

The county's highest-taxed school district is in serious financial trouble. Ambridge Area School District passed a proposed budget last...
Read more
News

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 5/13/2020)

Staff Reports - 160
Timeline Last Updated: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of...
Read more
Traffic & Weather

Line Painting Operations this Week in Beaver and Allegheny Counties

Staff Reports - 0
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Tuesday through Friday, May...
Read more
Local Gov

Ambridge To Vote On Hiring Beaver Falls’ Chief After “Backdoor Dealings” – Manager Resigns

John Paul - 0
Ambridge Borough Council will vote Thursday night to fill its open police chief position as one councilman is accusing the borough of engaging in...
Read more
Business

Beaver County’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening Next Week

John Paul - 0
Beaver County's first medical marijuana dispensary is opening next week. Holistic Industries has announced its Liberty dispensary at 2320 Sheffield Road in Aliquippa will have...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X