Ambridge School District Passes Budget With $2.5 Million In Deficit Spending

The Ambridge Area School District has passed a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that contains $2.5 million in deficit spending.

The budget includes $51,727,933 in expenses on projected revenues of $49,160,992. The district’s property tax rate will remain at 83.4709 mills, the highest in the county.

District board members voted 6-3 to approve the budget at a public meeting on Wednesday. Scott Angus, Chuck Campalong, Cathy Fischer, Mary Jo Kehoe, Terry Mylan, and Valerie Young voted in favor of the budget; Jodi Gill, Valerie Pedigo, and Meagan Trimbur opposed it.