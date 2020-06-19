Saturday, June 20, 2020
81.2 F
Beaver
Ambridge School District Passes Budget With $2.5 Million In Deficit Spending

John Paul
By John Paul
Ambridge School District seal displayed in the high school / photo by John Paul

The Ambridge Area School District has passed a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that contains $2.5 million in deficit spending.

The budget includes $51,727,933 in expenses on projected revenues of $49,160,992. The district’s property tax rate will remain at 83.4709 mills, the highest in the county.

District board members voted 6-3 to approve the budget at a public meeting on Wednesday. Scott Angus, Chuck Campalong, Cathy Fischer, Mary Jo Kehoe, Terry Mylan, and Valerie Young voted in favor of the budget; Jodi Gill, Valerie Pedigo, and Meagan Trimbur opposed it.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

