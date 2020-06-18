Friday, June 19, 2020
Ambridge School Board Member And Operations Director Both Announce Resignations

John Paul
John Paul
Jodi Gill takes her seat after being sworn in as an Ambridge Area School Board member / photo by Matthew LaComb for BeaverCountian.com

An Ambridge Area School District board member and the director of district operations both announced their resignations during a public meeting held Wednesday night.

Board member Jodi Gill and operations director Douglas McCausland will each part ways with district effective this month.

McCausland served Ambridge for approximately four years and is leaving to take a position with the Bethel Park School District. Newly hired district superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla had previously worked for Bethel Park before taking his position in Ambridge.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Ambridge School Board Member And Operations Director Both Announce Resignations

