Ambridge School Board Member And Operations Director Both Announce Resignations

An Ambridge Area School District board member and the director of district operations both announced their resignations during a public meeting held Wednesday night.

Board member Jodi Gill and operations director Douglas McCausland will each part ways with district effective this month.

McCausland served Ambridge for approximately four years and is leaving to take a position with the Bethel Park School District. Newly hired district superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla had previously worked for Bethel Park before taking his position in Ambridge.