Ambridge Fires Police Chief James Mann For Conduct Unbecoming

Ambridge Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday night to fire embattled police chief James Mann for cause.
Mann had been suspended from duty since April 2018, following his arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police on charges he had stolen more than $54,000 from the Borough in the way he claimed hours while on non work-related disability in 2017 and 2018. A jury acquitted Mann of those charges in October 2020.
