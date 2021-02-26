Friday, February 26, 2021
Ambridge Fires Police Chief James Mann For Conduct Unbecoming

John Paul
By John Paul
Ambridge Police Chief James Mann exits court after a preliminary hearing for his case In Oct. 2018 / photo by John Paul

Ambridge Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday night to fire embattled police chief James Mann for cause.

Mann had been suspended from duty since April 2018, following his arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police on charges he had stolen more than $54,000 from the Borough in the way he claimed hours while on non work-related disability in 2017 and 2018. A jury acquitted Mann of those charges in October 2020.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

