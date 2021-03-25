Ambridge Councilmen Vote To Rename Public Meeting Rooms After Themselves

Public meeting spaces in the Ambridge Borough Building have been renamed in honor of two sitting members of borough council who are currently seeking re-election.

Ambridge Council President Michael Mikulich and Councilman Tony Cafarelli believe they have done a good job as elected officials through the years, so Mikulich and Cafarelli decided to name public meeting rooms in the borough building after themselves.

Conference room #105, where the council’s executive sessions are held, is now officially known as the Tony Cafarelli conference room. The Council Chambers where public meetings are held is now officially known as the Michael Mikulich public meeting room.