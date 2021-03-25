Thursday, March 25, 2021
67.3 F
Beaver
Thursday, March 25, 2021
67.3 F
Beaver

Ambridge Councilmen Vote To Rename Public Meeting Rooms After Themselves

John Paul
By John Paul
Ambridge Council President Michael Mikulich and Councilman Tony Cafarelli / photos via Borough of Ambridge

Public meeting spaces in the Ambridge Borough Building have been renamed in honor of two sitting members of borough council who are currently seeking re-election.

Ambridge Council President Michael Mikulich and Councilman Tony Cafarelli believe they have done a good job as elected officials through the years, so Mikulich and Cafarelli decided to name public meeting rooms in the borough building after themselves.

Conference room #105, where the council’s executive sessions are held, is now officially known as the Tony Cafarelli conference room. The Council Chambers where public meetings are held is now officially known as the Michael Mikulich public meeting room.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Ambridge Councilmen Vote To Rename Public Meeting Rooms After Themselves

Public meeting spaces in the Ambridge Borough Building have been renamed in honor of two sitting members of borough...
Read more

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X