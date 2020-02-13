Thursday, February 13, 2020
Ambridge Area School District Hires New Superintendent At A County Record High Salary

John Paul
By John Paul
1
Joseph Pasquerilla / photo by Matthew LaComb

Ambridge Area School District already had the highest taxed residents and the highest paid superintendent in Beaver County before tonight’s district board meeting. But by the time the meeting was over, board members had unanimously voted to hire a new superintendent with a salary even higher.

Dr. Joseph W. Pasquerilla will take the helm of the Ambridge Area School District effective July 1, working under a 5-year contract with a yearly salary of $165,000 plus benefits. Pasquerilla will be replacing outgoing superintendent Dr. L. Joan Welter who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Along with hiring Pasquerilla, the board appointed Barry King, the district’s curriculum director, to serve as substitute superintendent until Welter’s retirement becomes official.

Welter was placed on medical leave effective Feb. 3.

Oh, my, God! Way to reinforce the fact that collectively as a group, this district has the most out of touch School Board in the county if not the state!

