Aliquippa To Hold Disciplinary Hearings For Suspended Police Chief And Assistant

Nearly two years after Aliquippa City Council placed its police chief and assistant chief on administrative leave, officials have now decided to proceed with disciplinary hearings for the two men, according to a city memo obtained by BeaverCountian.com.

Although neither of the men have been working since June 2018, taxpayers have continued to pay the full salaries for police chief Donald Couch and assistant chief Joseph Perciavalle as they have been held in limbo by city officials.

Couch was placed on leave June 6, 2018, after councilman Matthew Mottis publicly stated he had information that Couch was the subject of an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police. Perciavalle was placed on leave just two days later after Beaver County detectives arrested him for sending an explicit image to a department officer’s daughter (those charges have since been withdrawn).