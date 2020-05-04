Monday, May 4, 2020
50.5 F
Beaver
Monday, May 4, 2020
50.5 F
Beaver

Aliquippa To Hold Disciplinary Hearings For Suspended Police Chief And Assistant

John Paul
By John Paul
Donald Couch and Joseph Perciavalle / BeaverCountian.com file photos

Nearly two years after Aliquippa City Council placed its police chief and assistant chief on administrative leave, officials have now decided to proceed with disciplinary hearings for the two men, according to a city memo obtained by BeaverCountian.com.

Although neither of the men have been working since June 2018, taxpayers have continued to pay the full salaries for police chief Donald Couch and assistant chief Joseph Perciavalle as they have been held in limbo by city officials.

Couch was placed on leave June 6, 2018, after councilman Matthew Mottis publicly stated he had information that Couch was the subject of an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police. Perciavalle was placed on leave just two days later after Beaver County detectives arrested him for sending an explicit image to a department officer’s daughter (those charges have since been withdrawn).

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 0

State Rep. Matzie Calls For PA Attorney General To Investigate Brighton Rehab

State Representative Robert Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) has asked the Pennsylvania Attorney General to conduct an investigation into Brighton Rehabilitation &...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa To Hold Disciplinary Hearings For Suspended Police Chief And Assistant

John Paul - 0
Nearly two years after Aliquippa City Council placed its police chief and assistant chief on administrative leave, officials have now decided to proceed with...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Has 405 COVID-19 Cases With 65 Deaths

Staff Reports - 0
Beaver County now has 405 reported cases of COVID-19 with 65 people dying with the virus, according to data released today by the Pennsylvania...
Read more
Special Coverage

Rep. Matzie Proposes Legislation To Force Dept. Of Health To Provide Greater COVID-19 Protections For Nursing Home Residents

John Paul - 0
State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) is proposing legislation that would require the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOP) to provide greater protections for nursing home...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Woman Files Lawsuit Against PA Dept. Of Health Over Handling Of State’s Nursing Homes

John Paul - 0
A Beaver County woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), alleging it is failing to provide appropriate safeguards...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X