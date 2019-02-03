An attorney for the City of Aliquippa is cooperating with state police in their public corruption investigations and has been subpoenaed to appear before the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

Attorney Myron Sainovich is among several city officials who were served with subpoenas on Friday to appear at highly secretive grand jury proceedings in Pittsburgh later this month, according to two individuals with direct knowledge of ongoing investigations.

Sainovich could not be reached for comment.

Several individuals from city council were also subpoenaed this week to testify, including Matthew Mottes and Arthur Piroli, both of whom have been actively assisting state investigators. Mottes first identified himself as a state police asset in an interview published by BeaverCountian.com in May 2018.

“I can confirm that I received a subpoena and I look forward to cooperating with the grand jury,” Mottes said when contacted on Sunday.

Sources tell BeaverCountian.com that Sainovich began assisting investigators after Mottes publicly accused the attorney of attempting to mislead the media about ongoing investigations last June.

Those who have been cooperating were invited to state police barracks in Brighton Township to pick up their subpoenas. Investigators took a more direct approach with others.

State police served Aliquippa Manager Sam Gill with a subpoena on Thursday while he was at work in the city building. Gill is one of the subjects of inquiry, as is Mayor Dwan Walker and Police Chief Donald Couch, among others.

Gill hung up the phone Sunday morning when reached by BeaverCountian.com for comment. Walker has repeatedly refused comment, or failed to respond to messages seeking comment, about the ongoing investigations. Couch has told BeaverCountian.com he will not be commenting while investigations remain active.

State police served a search warrant on the Aliquippa city building in March 2018 as part of the grand jury probe.

Individuals previously subpoenaed to testify have included the mother and brother of Frank Catroppa, who is the ex-fiancé of murder victim Rachael DelTondo. A gun belonging to Catroppa was seized by state police last year as part of an investigation into a 2014 incident not connected with DelTondo’s death.

Frank Catroppa has not been subpoenaed to appear, according to his attorney Stephen Colafella.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier confirmed to BeaverCountian.com that county detective Timothy Patrick has appeared before the grand jury.

Current and former officers with the Aliquippa Police Department and Beaver County sheriff’s deputies have also been questioned before the grand jury, as have state troopers and officers in other municipal police departments in the county. BeaverCountian.com has not yet publicly identified them by name at the request of sources who say doing so could jeopardize ongoing investigations.

The existence of investigations into public corruption in Beaver County were first revealed in an exclusive report published by BeaverCountian.com on Jan. 5, 2018.