Wednesday, January 29, 2020
26.7 F
Beaver
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
26.7 F
Beaver

Aliquippa School District Named One Of The Most Economically Segregated In The Nation

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
1
Official emblem for the City of Aliquippa

Aliquippa School District is ranked among 50 districts nationally with the worst socioeconomic disparities with a bordering district.

Aliquippa’s border with Hopewell Area School District ranked No. 42 in an analysis conducted by nonprofit think tank EdBuild. There is a 31 percentage point poverty rate difference between the two districts.

Step from one side of Chapel Road in Aliquippa to the other side in Hopewell Township and the corresponding school district’s poverty rate drops from 39 percent to 8 percent.

In addition, the median household income more than doubles from $31,121 to $63,090. And the percentage of nonwhite students dives from 82 percent to 9 percent, EdBuild reported.

Western Pennsylvania has five such “segregated” borders in the country’s top 50 – the only ones in the state – according to the report “Fault Lines: America’s Most Segregating School District Borders,” which was updated with the most recently available figures and re-released last week.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori DeLauter Boone has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
Veritas
Member
Veritas

“Political bravery”
Invite PA state congressional representatives to comment on their willingness to propose mergers and you will see political bravery. Or not.
Imagine the super schools that could be created from a merger of Hopewell-Aliquippa-Central Valley, for example.
There are too many school districts wasting too much tax money maintaining the status quo. Make some mergers and you will make history with schools that are the envy of the nation.
Thank you, Countian, for continuing to report meaningful news.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down
1 hour ago

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovLori Boone - 1

Aliquippa School District Named One Of The Most Economically Segregated In The Nation

Aliquippa School District is ranked among 50 districts nationally with the worst socioeconomic disparities with a bordering district. Aliquippa’s border...
Read more
Local Gov

Newly Elected Economy Borough Councilman Barred From Key Meeting Over Controversy

Sam Bojarski - 6
A newly elected Economy Council member believes he was barred from the board’s first meeting this month and missed the opportunity to be a...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver School Board Member Seeks Security At Meetings – Asks If He Can Bring A Gun On School Grounds

Lori Boone - 7
In his first-ever agenda item, a newly seated Beaver Area School Board member this week asked that a police officer be hired to provide...
Read more
Local Gov

Rochester Borough Council Fails To Show For Meeting As Mayor Claims He Is Being Illegally Undermined

John Paul - 2
Rochester Borough Mayor Keith Jackson alleges the town's other officials have been illegally preventing him from carrying out his duties since taking office two...
Read more
Local Gov

State Rep. Matzie Announces Nearly $160,000 In Grants For Local Fire / EMS Departments

John Paul - 3
More than a dozen local fire and EMS departments will receive almost $160,000 in state grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. State...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X