Aliquippa School Board President Resigns Amid Allegations She Threatened To Stab Students With Scissors

The president of the Aliquippa School Board resigned today as city police and county detectives investigate allegations she threatened to stab two students with a pair of scissors.

A parent in the district told BeaverCountian.com that Aileen Gilbert had been caring for a student in a hallway of the Aliquippa Jr/Sr High School who was in tears, when she then allegedly entered a classroom attempting to find out what had happened. After two students failed to identify themselves to her, she then allegedly lost her temper and threatened to stab them with scissors if she had to return because of additional trouble.

BeaverCountian.com first became aware of the allegations on Feb. 5, although it is unclear the exact date the incident is said to have occurred.