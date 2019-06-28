Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker attended a meeting about community revitalization at the White House earlier this month.

Walker, a Democrat, touted the meeting on his Facebook page and shared photos of himself interacting with administration officials, including Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president.

“Honored to be invited to The White House on June 11, 2019 for a Leadership conference by The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (OGA) to continue the unprecedented outreach to State and local elected officials in the Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia Regions,” wrote Walker.

“The IGA had remarks and discussion with key administration leaders and policymakers on Community Revitalization, building for the future and Infrastructure priorities and The Opioid Crisis. We were able to meet and discuss with the top people in the Trump administration from the office of American Innovation, U.S Department Of Education, U.S Department Of Agriculture, U.S Department of Labor, U.S Army Corp of Engineers, Office of EPA, U.S Department Of Transportation, and U.S Department Of Energy. We were given key contact information for all of these departments. You just have to thank God for opportunities like this true story.”

Walker overcame his largest hurdle on the path toward reelection after winning the May 21 Democratic primary against challenger Matthew Mottes, who currently serves on city council. He will be appearing on the ballot unopposed in the general election on Nov. 5.

