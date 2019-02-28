WATCH: Aliquippa City Council Meeting For 2-27-2019

– Request for more tasers for the police department
– Police chief discusses how he thinks he can obtain two police cars from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office
– Request from fire chief to hire three part time firefighters
– Discussion about potholes not being repaired correctly
– Act 47 discussion to take place next week at 6 p.m. before next regular meeting
– Discussion about whether dollar general needs an H.O.P. before starting work on their property
– Discussions over need for code enforcement officer
– Recycling collection on Apri 27th to pick up things such as tv’s and other trash electronics.
– Executive session on property issues
The meeting lasted approximately one hour.
