WATCH: Aliquippa City Council Meeting For 2-27-2019

– Request for more tasers for the police department

– Police chief discusses how he thinks he can obtain two police cars from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office

– Request from fire chief to hire three part time firefighters

– Discussion about potholes not being repaired correctly

– Act 47 discussion to take place next week at 6 p.m. before next regular meeting

– Discussion about whether dollar general needs an H.O.P. before starting work on their property

– Discussions over need for code enforcement officer

– Recycling collection on Apri 27th to pick up things such as tv’s and other trash electronics.

– Executive session on property issues

The meeting lasted approximately one hour.