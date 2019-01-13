My phone rings off the hook, here are some random things from my journalist’s notebook!

The Guys On Facebook

Sheriff Tony Guy’s wife has wasted no time this election season taking to Facebook in defense of her incumbent, although those efforts appear to have backfired again.

Democrat Wayne Kress had an unsuccessful campaign against Guy for Sheriff back in 2015, but has announced he’ll be taking another go at the office again this year. The Beaver County Times posted his announcement to their Facebook page last week, where the trolling began.

Sylvia Guy jumped in to agree with a man who called Kress a “sore loser” for making the decision to run for sheriff (coincidentally, the man’s Facebook profile shows he went to Quigley Catholic High during the same years as Tony Guy).

Kress followed with his own reply, “I appreciate your opinion but you couldn’t be more wrong. My intentions then are the same as now. I want to make the county and sheriff department a better place … One that’s professional and integrity driven.”

As word traveled around political circles about the little kerfuffle, the messages on Facebook were quickly deleted… but not before some enterprising Democrats managed to take screenshots.

Sylvia’s adventures on social media previously raised eyebrows back in December 2017, when Kress posted a photo of himself dressed up as Santa as part of his volunteer efforts with the Beaver County Humane Society. Sylvia chimed in with a festive holiday greeting of her own, replying, “To bad you aren’t on the nice list.. Pathetic liars never are!”

Ironically, in August 2017, Facebook took action and deleted a “Concerned Citizens” page created in support of Tony Guy, after the social media company discovered it was being run by fake profiles.

Prior to that, there were other Facebook posts made by another of Guy’s supporters which ended up becoming material evidence in former deputy Curtis Larrick’s federal lawsuit against him (the county ended up settling the litigation for $85,000).

It will be interesting to see if the Sheriff Tony Guy campaign can establish and maintain some message discipline this election cycle, or if social media will continue to be a land of unforced errors.

District Attorney Switcheroo?

Attorney Laura Tocci is now making it known she is 100% in the race for Common Pleas Judge this year. With her announcement, it’s starting to look like another candidate for the position may be making a big switcheroo.

As I reported last week, attorneys William Braslawsce and Steven Necaster were also preparing to run for the open judicial seat.

I’m told that Necaster is still in big, and has now joined Commissioner Dan Camp in hiring Jim Christiana’s new consulting firm to help run his campaign.

I’m hearing things in the Braslawsce camp have become less clear. Word is he is now considering a run for district attorney instead of judge and has begun reaching out to build support. If he makes the move, Braslawsce would likely face off against Ted Knafelc in the Democratic primary, with the victor taking on incumbent Republican District Attorney David Lozier in the general election.

Knafelc has already raised some real money and garnered bipartisan support as the presumptive candidate against Lozier. That being said, some party politicos — and more than a handful of members of the bar association — are expressing concern that the newly minted attorney is nowhere near ready to take the reigns as Beaver County’s chief law enforcement officer (Knafelc just graduated from law school in 2013).

There is little debate that Lozier is deeply unpopular in the law enforcement community, with representatives from every police union in the region telling me they will endorse whoever ends up becoming his opponent. But some old salts in county politics are telling me those with less experience in local elections are counting Lozier down and out way too soon — they are expecting him to be a formidable incumbent to overcome in the fall.

A Tie Race

I reported a couple of weeks ago about a pair of District Attorney Lozier polka dotted socks that were created by a police officer in the county. An officer from another department saw the socks and decided he would not be outdone. Behold the custom crafted David Lozier necktie.

Officer #1 says he has been wearing his Lozier socks to the courthouse, we’ll see if officer #2 shows up wearing his tie.

I’m told by yet another police officer (I’ll call him officer #3) that a pair of David Lozier boxers will soon be joining the ensemble, featuring imagery strategically centered around the fly.

Sorry officer #3, but I’ve provided enough free publicity for the David Lozier Collection and don’t plan on publishing pictures of the boxers too (unless of course they’re photos of you wearing them).

Times Almost Up?

A former staffer at the Beaver County Times sent me a copy of a job posting the paper published looking for a new ad sales rep. What’s notable are the figures included in the ad.

The paper now has a daily circulation of just 12,000.

Here’s a photo of a button the alumni sent me from his time working at the Times “back in the day,” just to provide some perspective.