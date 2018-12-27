My phone rings off the hook, here are some random things from my journalist’s notebook!

Republicans Organizing Against Their Own District Attorney

I can now report that senior officials in the Republican party are actively working to undermine their own incumbent district attorney.

Republican officials have apparently decided that District Attorney David Lozier needs to go and have begun trying to recruit a candidate to take him on in the primary elections next year.

The problem that Republican politicos are having is there aren’t many attorneys in Beaver County who are registered as Republicans.

There was some heavy lobbying recently to get attorney Robert Dappenbrook to take the plunge, but I’m told he’s made it clear he wants nothing to do with the hot mess that is Beaver County government.

In what I am sure is totally unrelated news (cough), attorney Gerald Benyo recently switched his party registration from Democrat back to Republican. Benyo currently has pending criminal charges being prosecuted against him by Lozier, which could make for a very interesting primary election cycle.

A Lozier Induced Blue Flu In Aliquippa?

It seems that District Attorney Lozier’s decision to blackball an Aliquippa patrolman isn’t going over very well in the law enforcement community.

As I previously reported, Lozier sent a letter to the Aliquippa Police Department notifying them his office will refuse to prosecute any criminal case filed by Officer Kenneth Watkins. Lozier and his detectives were more than irritated that Watkins had refused to assist in the prosecution of Aliquippa Assistant Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle during his preliminary hearing on December 4.

Coincidentally, every officer from Aliquippa who was scheduled to be in court the following Monday failed to show up for their cases.

Law enforcement sources privately assure me there was absolutely not an organized protest against Lozier (which are not permissible under PA law), but couldn’t rule out that officers in the department may have all suddenly become ill with an undiagnosed condition shortly after Lozier sent out his letter.

Letters From Lozier

Officer Watkins isn’t the only one to receive an unwelcomed letter from District Attorney Lozier recently.

Lozier sent Chairman Dan Camp a little note on December 19 notifying him about an automatic pay raise he will be getting next year.

The district attorney’s new salary for 2019? A meager $182,184.

Lozier hasn’t had a single fundraiser since taking office, and with his own party now rallying against him, it will be interesting to see how much of that he’s willing to spend to self-fund a reelection campaign.

Socks From The David Lozier Collection

While Lozier’s actions may be making some Aliquippa officers “ill,” he is proving to be a muse for other members of the Beaver County law enforcement community.

An officer from another department in Beaver County sent me this picture showing pairs of dress socks he had custom printed with Lozier’s head polka dotting them.

The officer tells me he’s been wearing the socks to court, and was so proud of his new found calling as a fashion designer he was more than happy to give me permission to publish the photo here.

I have a feeling there will be a lot of heads pointing down towards the ground in the courthouse next week!

A New One Running

There is now a new name in next year’s race for Beaver County Commissioner.

Julian Taylor posted a selfie video to his Facebook page on December 12 announcing his Democratic run for commissioner. Here’s a transcript of his remarks:

Good morning, my name is Julian Tayor.

Today I want to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination of Beaver County Commissioners.

I want to bring Beaver County into the new generation, and push it from 10 years from behind and push it 20 years to the future. I think Beaver County has a great chance in the near future to have great prosperity.

I believe in Beaver County and I hope you believe in me. Thank you.

Taylor hasn’t issued a press release yet or distributed a biography, but his Facebook page lists him as being a student in the Masters in Organizational Leadership program at Robert Morris University.

His page shows him already starting to hit events in the community wearing campaign swag in support of his election.

Republican Commissioner Dan Camp and Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio have both announced their intentions to seek reelection, with Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley abandoning ship at the end of her first (and only) term.

Politicos are expecting Beaver County Chamber of Commerce President Jack Manning to enter the race early next year in the Republican primary; there are still rumblings that Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker may make a run on the Democratic side.

Stay tuned!