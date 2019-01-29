My phone rings off the hook, here are some random things from my journalist’s notebook!

Dems Lose A Chair Republicans Fill A Seat

This election year is off to a rocky start for the Democratic party. Chairman Stephen Dupree — make that former chairman — tells me he’s resigned his position as head of the Beaver County Democratic Committee effective immediately.

Dupree said he’s getting divorced, taken a second job, and no longer has the free time required to see his party through an election year.

“There are some struggles in the party, some definite struggles to overcome,” said Dupree. “I will work to be part of some of those solutions but I can not lead the party. I will participate in committees as I can, however I just can’t wear the mantle of the chairman.”

Democratic politicos tell me there will be a meeting of the party’s executive board on the 30th, where party elders will be discussing possible replacements. There are no presumptives waiting in the wings, so it’s anyone’s guess which direction this party will fly.

Meanwhile, the Republican Committee held a reorganizational meeting this month where Jim Christiana was voted party chair in an uncontested race. Pamela Flara (who ran unsuccessfully for prothonotary in 2015) was named Vice Chairman, Jen Nolfi as Treasurer (who previously worked as paid campaign staff for Christiana), and Kathy Eckelberger as Secretary (who happens to be Christiana’s mother).

Uncle Rick’s Nephew To GOP

Club DJ cum Hotel Tax Collector cum Beaver County Deputy Treasurer Cebran Netherland has changed parties and will now be running for county treasurer this year as a Republican.

As BeaverCountian.com predicted back on January 5, Netherland has now formally changed parties from Democrat ahead of the primary elections.

Conway Twp. Tax Collector Lori Bohach remains as the only announced Democratic candidate for the seat, and will face off against President Judge Richard Mancini’s nephew in the general election this fall — barring any other candidates entering the race.

Bohach’s Booze

This photo from a political event last year helps to illustrate the race to the bottom that is shaping up for Beaver County Treasurer.

Democrat Lori Bohach was donating Yuengling Golden Pilsners to help raise awareness for her candidacy for “Beaver County Tax Collector.”

Since then, Bohach has apparently learned which office she is actually running for and is now correctly referring to the position as “County Treasurer.”

I have no idea what the county treasurer’s office is going to look like after this year’s elections, but I do know Beaver Countians could have some fun this summer with a bit of bipartisanship.

Netherland’s turntables + Bohach’s Yuenglings = forget all about the county’s financial woes!

SO Much Drama

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office (SO) is apparently having some issues with its clerks. The Sheriff recently instituted a new policy directed directly at the women in his office who handle clerical and administrative functions.

The new policy was announced in a letter penned to the women by Chief Dean Michael. The letter implies that the women are to blame for the continued bad reputation the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office has in the law enforcement community:

“The Sheriff and I have been endeavoring to confront the long standing behavior of interpersonal conflict which seems to have had a strangle hold on both the Operational and Administrative divisions of our office for some time. Our goal from day one has been to return this office to the professional environment that it once was. When I worked here in the 1980’s, nearly every police department in Beaver County looked up to the Sheriff’s office. It could be that way again if it not for the ‘petty’ grievances that some of you simply will not let go.”

The letter continued:

“It’s imperative that each of you familiarize yourselves with this policy and understand how it could adversely impact your job. This is a step that we hope will not need to be taken, however I can assure you that it will be sternly enforced without exception and violators will be subject to the Beaver County progressive disciplinary procedures.”

Here’s a look at the shiny new policy:

“Administrative Clerks shall be courteous and discreet to, and in the presence of, members of the public, Beaver County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) management, and/or other Beaver County employees, maintaining proper decorum and command of temper, and avoiding the use of violent, insolent, or obscene language. For the purposes of this policy directive, inappropriate conduct shall be defined as those actions that are unnecessarily loud, rude, impolite, uncivil, discourteous, disrespectful, insubordinate, contemptuous, insulting, abusive, offensive, and condescending.”

It’s interesting the chain-of-command in the Sheriff’s Office believes that women and their “petty grievances” are to blame for a continued bad reputation, rather than, say for example, any of this:

– County Investigation Determines Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Violated Sexual Harassment Policy

– Sheriff’s Office Alleges They Are Unable To Recruit New Applicants Because Of The Beaver Countian

– Jury Finds Former Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy Guilty Of Obstructing Justice

– Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty To Felony Charges Of Trespassing Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

– Investigators Seize Handgun Belonging To DelTondo’s Ex-Fiance – Catroppa’s Mother & Brother Subpoenaed By State Grand Jury

– Sheriff’s Office Has No Financial Records For K9 Fund – Needs Time To Figure Out How It Got Its Dogs

– County Officials Want To Put A Stop To An Unauthorized Fundraiser Seeking To Expand Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

– County Negotiates $85,000 Settlement With Former Deputy Who Alleged Political Retaliation By Sheriff Guy

– Investigative Report: Sheriff Tony Guy’s Office Issued Deceptive Press Release About Inmate’s Escape

– Sheriff’s Deputy Files Untrue Complaints With State & Federal Agencies While Claiming Racial Harassment By Commissioners

– They Made How Much? A Look Back At County Employee Payroll For 2018

– Sheriff Guy Hires Several Deputies Including Two Aliquippa Cops And A Man Previously Arrested Twice For False Statements

– Full Disclosure: Sheriff’s Office Falsely Alleged Beaver Countian Founder Breached Courthouse Security

SO Much More Drama

Court dockets show that one of the sheriff’s clerks, Jackie Springston, was recently cited by Freedom police with going 55 mph OVER the posted speed limit — which would equate to 85mph in a 30mph zone.

She was also written up for failing to have proof of insurance.

Her summary trial before Magisterial District Judge Edward Howe was originally scheduled for Dec 3, but was then continued until Jan 16, and then continued again until Feb 25….