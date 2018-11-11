My phone rings off the hook, here are some random things from my journalist’s notebook!

Mother’s Message

This week marks the 6 month anniversary of the murder of Rachael DelTondo, a woman I first started reporting on about 6 months before her death.

Rachael’s family has suffered unimaginable loss and their grief still rages; her killer remains on the loose and her community — our community — finds itself embroiled in controversies which have remained unaddressed for far too long.

These have not been easy stories to tell or to read, but I continue to believe they are important ones. BeaverCountian.com will be publishing several more special reports over the coming week.

The past few days of news have been especially difficult, as Rachael’s mother has struggled to cope with the loss of a daughter she thought of as her best friend.

I have received a lot of feedback about our reporting since last Wednesday, including several text messages from Debbie, a woman from Brighton Township who happens to be my mother.

“Perhaps you could forward this to Mrs. DelTondo, or better yet a family member,” she wrote.

Accompanying the txt were photos of her handwritten notecards — thoughts among many she has collected through the years. I think the message is one worth sharing with everyone:

If, as a culture, we don’t bear witness to grief, the burden of loss is placed entirely on the bereaved, while the rest of us avert our eyes and wait for those in mourning to stop being sad, to let go, to move on, to cheer up. And if they don’t – if they have loved too deeply, if they do wake up each morning thinking – I cannot continue to live – well, then we pathologize their pain, we call their suffering a disease. We do not help them: we tell them that they need to get help.

– Cherly Strayed

The Beaver County Times’ Treasure Trail

I had sat down with a glass of wine to do a little bit of writing this week when something popped up that caught my attention:

“Here’s Exactly When Chris Pine’s Penis Appears in Outlaw King”

I looked, and looked, then looked again. But this couldn’t be right?

Yes, I was on the Beaver County Times’ website, the address bar said Timesonline.com.

“If you’re reading this, you’re here for one reason and one reason only: You want to know when exactly you can see Chris Pine’s penis in the new Netflix movie Outlaw King. You know it. I know it. We all know it. We all have the same perverted agenda here, so let’s not be shy or pretend for a second we’re actually interested in the events of the film…”

I looked, and looked, then looked again.

“Are you ready? OK. Here it is. You can see Chris Pine’s penis at exactly 1:27:54. It’s visible when he rises out of a body of water, and although it’s not onscreen for too long — just about a second (or longer depending how long you pause)… now you know how to peep Chris Pine’s wang. What you do with this information is up to you.”

I looked, and looked, then looked again. But his couldn’t be right?

Maybe they were hacked? I started reading through the source code of the webpage, did internet protocol address lookups, and checked to see what cookies were being set in my browser.

Maybe I was hacked? I visited the website from different devices, on both cable and 4G connections.

As hard as it was to believe, the Times had gone full frontal, republishing a package from TV Guide.

I then realized I was in something of a situation.

Being an investigative reporter, it was my professional responsibility… no, obligation… no, DUTY to follow the Times’ treasure trail to see what was waiting at the end.

I opened Neflix, started up the Outlaw King, forwarded to 1:27:54, and hit pause.

I looked, and looked, then put my nose up to the monitor and looked again. But this couldn’t be right?