What Happened To Rachael? We’re Telling A Story About Beaver County To The Nation – Are You Ready To Listen?

CBS is dedicating its entire season finale of “48 HOURS” to Rachael DelTondo’s May 13, 2018 murder in Aliquippa. It will broadcast the national primetime report about her death at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty.

CBS and BeaverCountian.com examined accusations of public corruption in Aliquippa and its police department. We explored controversies in DelTondo’s personal life, including her breakup with fiancé Frank Catroppa and her association with a young man named Sheldon Jeter Jr.

Our year’s worth of work has been distilled into an hour of television that will answer several key questions and go a long way toward untangling truth from a web of rumor, gossip, and lies.

