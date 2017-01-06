Writers Guild of America Comes Out In Support Of Ambridge Area School Teachers In Rare Public Statement

The following letter to the editor was submitted to the Beaver Countian for publication by Michael Winship, President of the Writers Guild of America, East. The letter is in response to an op-ed written by Matt Nelko and published by the Beaver Countian on December 13th.
The Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) is a labor union affiliated with the AFL-CIO standing up for thousands of writers working in movies, television and news. We represent the storytellers who bring you Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, such feature films as Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea, ABC World News Tonight and the CBS Evening News.
As you can see, we are a community of creative professionals. We strongly believe in the power of education and worry that our generation could become the first to teach the next generation less than we know – unless we have gifted educators secure in the knowledge that their work is valued. That is why we proudly stand with the 190 teachers in the Ambridge Area School District who have returned to work after a three-week strike, even though they do not yet have a contract.
Unaccustomed to getting involved in a local dispute, the Guild felt it became necessary when one of our council members wrote an op-ed in the Beaver Countian opposing the strike. We have a proud history of fighting to ensure that people get to do their work properly and build sustainable careers. These are the fundamental reasons teachers went on strike in Ambridge.
Educators want to be able to do their jobs well and for the long haul, but the contract the board has offered does not afford them that right. If the Ambridge School District is truly concerned with developing an engaged and successful student body – creating a new generation of knowledgeable, informed citizens including yes, storytellers — then it must return to the bargaining table in good faith to settle a contract with those students’ teachers. Thank you for your attention.
In solidarity,
Michael Winship, President
Writers Guild of America, East
AMBRIDGE PROUD AMBRIDGE STRONGJan 6, 2017 at 9:23 pm
“We represent the storytellers who bring you Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, such feature films as Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea”
“we proudly stand with the 190 teachers in the Ambridge Area School District”
Quality QueenJan 6, 2017 at 9:31 pm
Ahem…Isn’t this special? Seems to me that the Writers Guild did not take too kindly to Nelko’s OP-ED. Isn’t he one of their members? Where’s all of the public ranting and raving that is so typical of this site on this topic? Oh, I forgot, it’s not about Connie or anyone in the courthouse.
Teachers Are Special!Jan 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm
Nice SNL reference! Stand Strong Ambridge Teachers!!!
SpeakTheTruthTooJan 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm
I really want to know what kind of tongue lashing that cat took from his union for going on record with his stupid ass opinion that no one cares about anyway.
Teachers Are Special!Jan 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Fed up with unionsJan 6, 2017 at 9:54 pm
These people lost all credibility in their first paragraph. SNL and Steven Coal-Bert? (Yes, like AlBERT. He’s not French, He’s a ASSHOLE.)
Those teachers could go to hell. NO MORE MONEY or BENEFITS! PERIOD! Go get another job if your not happy.
Teachers Are Special!Jan 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm
OuchiesJan 6, 2017 at 10:06 pm
This public flogging by his union is going to leave a mark…
Michael P. GoodmanJan 7, 2017 at 3:07 am
These are the people that write the garbage that passes for entertainment? Doesn’t exactly elicit respect.