VIDEO: “Not One More” Vigil Held In Beaver

Bill Waddell
Not One More Pittsburgh chapter’s purpose is to heighten awareness of the growing drug epidemic that is killing loved ones and destroying communities. The organization aims to provide education and support to help cope with issues that arise from drug addiction.

The organization held a vigil in Beaver on Thursday that was captured by Beaver Countian video journalist Bill Waddell.

Bill Waddell
A graduate of Clarion University with a degree in Communications and minor in Journalism, Bill is a lifelong Beaver County resident. His skills in videography and sound engineering have regularly been relied upon by both national news organizations and top feature film companies.

1 COMMENT

  1. Take heroin and your over 14, it’s a shame they have police using narcan saving these smack heads like there paramedics. Then they are saved to do it again.

    When it was crack nobody cared its hit affluent families now.

    lol i feel for those who got addicted to pills through the doctors, then got cut off and found herion.

    But those who know not to do and risk, I’m sorry fuck them and won’t wasting money trying to save what doesn’t want saved. And will rob,steal and lie to get it.

     

