The trial got underway yesterday for an Industry Borough man accused of fleeing from a Beaver Police K-9 Officer and having medications in his possession without a prescription.

Beaver Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-Riems had alleged that James Edward Cicco resisted arrest, assaulted him, grabbed a hand drill, and taunted his K-9 partner during an encounter on August 18th, 2016. Cicco suffered gruesome injuries during the arrest as a result of Wijnen-Riems deploying his police K-9 on the man — police dash cam video of the incident played at pretrial hearings appeared to show the dog mauling Cicco while he is handcuffed. An investigation into the incident by the Pennsylvania State Police found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of the officer.

Most of the dozens of charges filed against James Cicco by Beaver Police were dismissed by judges during pretrial hearings in the case, who found no evidence to sustain 50 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (which the District Attorney’s Office advised the court had been filed as the result of a clerical error), a felony count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, DUI, felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and taunting a police dog.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office withdrew another count of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia last Friday.

A jury began hearing testimony yesterday on the few charges still pending against James Cicco, including misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing and eluding. Judge Harry Knafelc will separately issue a ruling on two traffic citations pending against Cicco for careless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Necaster told jurors their case against James Cicco is a simple one; Beaver Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-Riems attempted to stop the defendant that night because he had failed to yield to fellow Beaver Patrolman Bo Blinn as the two officers were traveling in separate cars to a non-emergency call in Industry Borough.

“Officer Wijnen-Riems pulls behind the defendant just to see what’s going on,” Necaster said during a very brief opening statement to the jury. Necaster told jurors that James Cicco failed to pull over in a timely manner, and instead traveled approximately one mile before turning into his own driveway and finally stopping for the officer. Necaster told jurors that following Cicco’s arrest, medications were found by police that the defendant did not have a prescription for.

Necaster warned jurors that they would be seeing police dash cam video of Officer Wijnen-Riems’ arrest of James Cicco, and that they would be disturbed by it.

“There are going to be some unpleasant things that you are going to see,” said Necaster, who told jurors if they did not find the video distributing, “perhaps you are not human.”

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office had filed a motion ahead of trial asking a judge to keep the entirety of the Beaver Police dash cam video from the jurors, and also to suppress an audio recording of Officer Wijnen-Riems and a Beaver County 911 Dispatcher making fun of Cicco’s injuries caused by the police K-9. Judge Harry Knafelc ultimately denied that motion, making way for the video and audio recording to be presented as evidence in court.

Defense Attorney Gerald Benyo told jurors that his client James Cicco was not trying to flee from Patrolman Wijnen-Riems that night, but was instead trying to get to a safe place before pulling over for the officer, who he had a previous encounter with.

“This case is about anger, aggression, and violence,” said Benyo in his opening statement, who alleged the two Beaver Patrolmen initiated their lights and sirens that night in violation of departmental policy because they were tired of driving the speed limit behind his client on their way to the non-emergency call.

Attorney Benyo told jurors that it took just 13 seconds for James Cicco to yield to Officer Bo Blinn, and that most of that time was spent traversing a bridge which did not allow room to pull over. Benyo told the jury it was legal for his client to not immediately stop for Officer Wijnen-Riems, who initiated a traffic stop after Officer Blinn had passed.

“Mr. Cicco made a conscious decision… a legal decision… to go to a safe location before dealing with the Beaver Police Department,” he told the jury.

“Things go incredibly wrong at that point,” said Benyo, who later told jurors, “Officer Wijnen-Riems needs this conviction… he needs this conviction because of what you are going to see on that video.”

Assistant District Attorney Steve Necaster called Officer Bo Blinn to the stand as his first witness, who testified that James Cicco was traveling under the speed limit that night as he was following behind him in an unmarked cruiser, and that Cicco was repeatedly applying his breaks in an unnecessary manner.

“He quickly spiked his breaks almost causing my vehicle to hit into the back of his vehicle,” Officer Blinn told the jury. The officer also testified that there was an AK Nahas appliance store near where officers first tried to stop Cicco, a well-lit location that would have been safe for the man to pull into.

On cross examination by defense attorney Benyo, Officer Blinn told the jury that he believed James Cicco was “spiking” his breaks in a manner that people sometimes do when they believe they are being followed too closely by a car behind them.

“I didn’t feel my vehicle was close enough to him to warrant spiking,” testified Blinn.

Officer Blinn told the jury that it was an order given over the police radio by Officer Wijnen-Riems that caused him to continue on to the call in Industry, with Wijnen-Riems remaining behind to engage the driver of the vehicle.

Scheduling issues then led the District Attorney’s Office to call a lab technician from the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab to the stand as their next witness in the case.

John Wall testified that his lab was provided with several pills by the Beaver Borough Police Department, which he identified using reference literature and lab equipment that analyzes chemical compounds. Wall testified that the pills he identified included Clonazepam (which he said is used to treat seizure and panic disorders), Amphetamine (which he said is used for ADHD), Alprazolam (which he said is more commonly known as Xanax, used for sleep and anxiety disorders), as well as Buprenorphine tablets.

Under cross examination, Wall told jurors he did not know where the pills had been stored before they arrived at his lab or where the pills were originally found by police.

The trial of James Edward Cicco is scheduled to begin again today at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom #4. Trials are open to the public.

Officer Jeffery Wijnen-Riems is expected to be the next witness called to the stand.