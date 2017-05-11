Read First: Trial Gets Underway For Man Who Allegedly Fled From Beaver Police K-9 Officer

Day two of the trial of James Edward Cicco started with the arresting officer taking the stand for the prosecution.

Officer Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems testified that he and Officer Bo Blinn were traveling in separate cars on the night of August 18, 2016, to respond to a non-emergency call made by a man who alleged his ex-girlfriend had vandalized some of his property. Wijnen-Riems told jurors that he had been in the station doing paperwork, and had taken off his bulletproof vest, taser, and police radio. He told jurors he left for the call forgetting to put his equipment back on.

Dash cam video of the incident was played on a large screen in the courtroom during much of Wijnen-Riems’ testimony.

Wijnen-Riems testified that it was between Vanport and Industry when officers got behind James Edward Cicco and noticed “unusual breaking” that he said was indicative of someone under the influence or suffering from a medical situation. The officer said that after Cicco pulled over to the side of the road to allow Officer Blinn to pass him by in his unmarked cruiser, he decided to initiate a traffic stop.

“The suspect picked up gravel from his tires and sped off at 23 mph,” testified Wijnen-riems.

The officer told jurors that Cicco was not speeding as he continued down the road, but passed by several well-lit locations where he could have pulled over, including an AK Nahas appliance store and a pizza shop. Cicco eventually engaged his turn signal and pulled into his own driveway.

After Judge Harry Knafelc denied a pretrial motion by prosecutors to exclude the remaining dash cam video, Assistant District Attorney Steven Necaster allowed the video to continue playing as Officer Wijnen-Riems kept describing his encounter with Cicco.

Officer Wijnen-Riems can be seen opening Cicco’s car door within seconds of stopping and begin pulling at the man’s arm. Wijnen-Riems described a harrowing encounter with the suspect.

“I am attempting to arrest him, he is attempting to pick up an object in his other hand,” testified the officer. “I thought I was going to be tased… it was at that point I realized I didn’t have my vest on.”

Wijnen-Riems told jurors what he thought at first was a taser actually turned out to be a hand drill, which he later testified Cicco tried to “stab” him with. The officer said he disengaged Cicco to return to his patrol car to call for backup and retrieve his K-9 partner. The hand drill was not visible on the video, with the officer testifying it was out of frame in the man’s right hand.

Cicco can be seen exiting his vehicle with his hands up in the air and palms exposed as soon as Officer Wijnen-Riems disengaged him.

As Officer Wijnen-Riems walked back toward Cicco, the man can be seen retreating back into his vehicle. The officer testified that Cicco ignored his commands to stay out of the car.

“I did not want to reengage with him where the weapon was,” said Wijnen-riems. “As he closed the door I called for my K-9 to come out.”

The officer and his K-9 can be seen dragging James Cicco from his vehicle down to the ground, the dog gnawing and pulling at the man. Officer Wijnen-Riems can eventually be seen physically pulling his dog off of Cicco. As the officer handcuffs the man, the dog can be seen attacking for a second time. The officer testified that Cicco had kicked the police K-9, which he later testified was done outside of camera frame.

The dash cam video again shows Officer Wijnen-Riems physically removing his K-9 from the man, pulling for some time before the dog released its grasp.

“As long as the suspect is moving, the dog is not going to release,” testified Wijnen-Riems.

Assistant District Attorney Necaster then played a recorded phone conversation between Officer Wijnen-Riems and a Beaver County 911 Dispatcher. A judge had similarly denied a pretrial motion by prosecutors to have the tape kept from the jury.

On the recording, the two can be heard laughing about the extensive injuries James Cicco suffered as the result of the K-9.

“It’s bad, it’s the worst one I’ve seen,” said Wijnen-Riems on the recorded phone call, characterizing the way his K-9 tore flesh from Cicco’s body. “There’s a hole, like, you can see almost into his chest […] I knew it was bad when, I could see like, meat on the outside of his shirt.”

“He won’t run no more I bet,” continued Wijnen-Riems after a period of laughter.

Assistant District Attorney Necaster asked Wijnen-Riems how he would characterize the recording.

“Probably poor taste,” said Wijnen-Riems. “That’s the way I relieve myself… a little giggle.”

Officer Wijnen-Riems then testified about finding two bottles of pills in Cicco’s vehicle following the arrest, identifying the evidence bags testified to the previous day by a lab technician from the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab. Wijnen-Riems noted that the pill bottles had no labels, and each contained a variety of different prescription medications of varying dosages.

Prosecutors then presented a certified driving record for James Cicco, showing his driver’s license had been suspended at the time of the incident.

Defense attorney Gerald Benyo started his cross examination of Officer Wijnen-Riems by focusing on the recorded conversation between him and the 911 Dispatcher.

Benyo quoted Wijnen-Riems telling the dispatcher that Cicco, “tried to take off and run,” after he stopped his vehicle. The defense attorney replayed that portion of the dash cam video.

“At any time after Mr. Cicco’s vehicle is stopped does he get out of his vehicle and try to run away from you,” asked Benyo. “No,” replied Wijnen-Riems.

Attorney Benyo then noted that unlike a dash cam video played from Officer Bo Blinn’s vehicle the day before, the recording from Officer Wijnen-Riems’ car had no sound. The officer attributed the discrepancy to the fact he had left his vest back at the station, which had his microphone clipped to it. Benyo produced a brochure for the dash cam recording system, noting the device had both a remote microphone and an in-cabin microphone as well.

“For some reason you’re telling us the cabin mic didn’t record any sound,” asked attorney Benyo. “Right,” responded the officer.

Attorney Benyo noted that Officer Wijnen-Riems failed to produce the hand drill that Cicco allegedly tried to attack him with, failed to produce any photographs of the drill, and failed to produce any photographs of the drugs that were allegedly found in the car, although other pictures had been taken and turned over as evidence in the case.

The defense attorney then began to detail the dozens of charges that Officer Wijnen-Riems had filed against James Cicco that had been dismissed by two separate judges in pretrial hearings for the case.

“You testified how your K-9 partner was kicked, that charge was also dismissed, correct,” asked attorney Benyo. “Correct,” responded the officer.

One of the most contentious moments in the courtroom occurred as defense attorney Benyo was questioning Officer Wijnen-Riems about the fleeing and eluding statute.

Benyo asked the officer if he would agree that under the law, a citizen has a right to continue driving to a safe location after an officer engages his lights and siren if the individual has a “good-faith concern for their personal safety.”

Officer Wijnen-Riems repeatedly told the defense attorney he did not agree with the statement, eliciting an objection by Assistant District Attorney Steven Necaster, who noted that the police officer was not an attorney.

Judge Harry Knafelc broke his silence, yelling out into the courtroom in front of the jury that a good-faith concern for personal safety was in fact a defense to the charge, then looking directly at Officer Wijnen-Riems, “If he doesn’t know that from being a police officer for 20 years, he’s got a problem!”

The cross examination of Officer Wijnen-Riems continued for some time, and was followed by additional re-direct questioning by the prosecution, before the officer was finally excused from the stand for the time being.

The prosecution called two additional Beaver officers to the stand to establish a legal chain-of-custody for the pills that were allegedly found in Cicco’s vehicle as they were taken to the state police crime lab. The District Attorney’s Office then rested their case.

The defense called James Edward Cicco to the stand as their first witness.

Cicco testified that he owned three electronic cigarette stores and was heading home from work the night of the incident when he noticed a dark colored vehicle behind him.

“He was riding right behind me the whole way, a couple of yards away from my rear bumper,” he said. Cicco testified he continued driving with the car following closely behind him until the roadway he was on had a reduction in speed limit from 45mph to 35mph. He said he spiked his breaks to get the car to give him some space, and soon after saw lights and heard a siren, only then realizing the car was an unmarked police cruiser.

“I was pretty sure he was trying to go around me,” testified Cicco, who said he pulled over to the shoulder of the road to allow the officer to pass. It was then that he noticed a second, marked police cruiser. Cicco told the jury that as soon as he realized the officer was engaging him in a traffic stop, he got back onto the roadway so that he could travel to a safe location before stopping.

He told the jury that his home was nearby.

“I knew the neighbors were always on their porch, plus I knew that the flashing lights would bring them out,” he said.

“I have had an unfortunate situation with the Beaver Police Department in the past,” testified Cicco.

Cicco told the jury that Officer Wijnen-Riems had not been telling the truth when he told the jury he had never seen him before, and that the officer had arrested him once in the past on a summary retail theft charge.

James Cicco said was standing in line at the Brighton Hot Dog Shop in Beaver after leaving the nearby dollar store when Officer Wijnen-Riems entered the establishment.

“My arm gets twisted behind my back and I get slammed to the floor,” testified Cicco. “It was one of the worst experiences I have had with law enforcement except for what we’re here for today.”

Cicco insisted he did not steal anything from the dollar store that day, but admitted he pleaded guilty to the summary charge and paid a ticket.

“I didn’t want to see him ever again after what happened,” said Cicco.

Defense attorney Benyo presented court documents showing Officer Wijnen-Riems had in fact previously arrested Cicco.

Cicco told jurors he “absolutely did not” pull a drill on Officer Wijnen-Riems on the night in question, and that he was sitting in his vehicle with his seat belt still fastened when the officer flung his door open and began pulling on him.

“He called me a motherfucker when he opened up my door,” he said. “I had my seat belt buckled, I was unable to get out of the vehicle.”

Cicco said he got out of his vehicle and put up his hands as soon as the officer let go of him, but the officer came at him with his K-9 anyway, so he retreated back into his vehicle, again putting his hands up.

“I remember a dog pulling at my side,” testified Cicco, who denied every kicking the animal. “[The officer] grabbed my left hand […] I don’t remember what happened after that… I think I lost consciousness, I was in shock.”

Judge Harry Knafelc later granted a motion by the District Attorney’s Office to keep graphic photographs of the injuries sustained by James Cicco away from jurors, ruling their prejudicial nature outweighed any probative value.

Cicco told jurors that he did not know where the two pill bottles came from.

“I didn’t even know I had drug charges until I was arraigned,” he told the jury.

It was a point quickly picked up on by Assistant District Attorney Steven Necaster during his cross examination of the defendant.

“It’s a grand conspiracy by the Beaver Police to set you up with a controlled substance,” he scoffed. Cicco reiterated that he did not know where the two pill bottles had come from.

The prosecutor showed Cicco a copy of his certified driving record, with the man then admitted he had been driving on a suspended license on the date in question.

Necaster read from a statement written by one of the officers who had transported Cicco from a Pittsburgh hospital (where Cicco had been admitted for three days following his arrest) to the Beaver County Jail.

“You said he had a good attorney from Pittsburgh who was going to take care of this,” he asked. Cicco denied having made the statement.

The prosecutor reiterated testimony provided by Officer Wijnen-Riems, walking Cicco through all of the safe locations he could have stopped for the officer instead of driving nearly a mile to his home.

The Assistant District Attorney’s cross examination of Cicco was short.

Defense Attorney Gerald Benyo then recalled Officer Wijnen-Riems to the stand. He began reading off a list of names of individuals who had previously filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the officer alleging the use of excessive force.

Christopher Green, Robert Capo Sr., Benjamine Cappo, Lorri Stiles, Joel Koslicki, Adam Colbert, Robert Michael Doyle — After each name, Officer Wijnen-Riems acknowledged having been the subject of litigation brought by the individual alleging excessive force.

Officer Wijnen-Riems also acknowledged that James Edward Cicco had also now put Beaver Borough on notice that he intended to file federal litigation against the officer.

Attorney Benyo next brought up the case of Autavis Pugh, in which Officer Wijnen-Riems acknowledged lying to a man who had come into the police station to file a complaint against him with his Chief, falsely telling the man that the officer had criminal charges pending against him. Officer Wijnen-Riems told jurors that the man in question was a confidential informant, who it was customary to lie to in order to gain cooperation and get them to perform tasks that help officers make arrests.

Officer Wijnen-Riems stressed he had not been lying earlier when he told the jury he had never seen James Cicco before the date in question, that he had probably made 200 arrests in the elapsing time span, and that a minor summary charge for retail theft would not be memorable to him.

“Forcibly taking someone down in the Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe doesn’t ring a bell to you,” asked defense attorney Benyo. “No,” replied the officer.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin in the case today at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom #4 of the Beaver County Courthouse. Trials are open to the public.