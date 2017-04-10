A magistrate’s office in West Virginia has sent a note to the Beaver County Board of Commissioners, raising concerns that Treasurer Connie Javens used her official county letterhead and stationary to complain about a speeding ticket her daughter got last month.

Renee Javens Zuk was written a speeding ticket by Deputy JD Ellison with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department back in March, after being clocked going 84 miles per hour in a 65 zone. A clerk in the Nicholas County Courts told the Beaver Countian that Zuk entered a guilty plea over the phone of driving 74 miles per hour. According to the clerk, the case was presided over by Magistrate D. Wayne Plummer.

Beaver County Commissioners received a letter in the mail today from the court in West Virginia, containing a copy of Treasurer Connie Javens’ letter to the judge that she had handwritten on her office’s letterhead:

Judge,

I am paying this in protest your deputy was looking for drunks after your St. Patty parties and we were on vacation and they were stopping every one. How do I know this we stop to have lunch and your dear people told us. Sad!! [sic]

Enjoy your day judge.

Fondly,

Connie Javens

The court also provided County Commissioners with a copy of the envelope that Treasurer Javens used to send her letter, showing it to be the official stationary of the Beaver County Treasurer’s Office containing the Pennsylvania seal. The court in West Virginia wrote a short note to Beaver County Commissioners reading, “Is it typical to use county paid for stationary for personal business?”

Along with sending County Commissioners copies of Treasure Connie Javens’ letter and the envelope it arrived in, the WV court also provided Commissioners with a receipt for the payment of Renee Javens Zuk’s traffic citation.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department had not returned a message left by the Beaver Countian seeking comment about Javens’ letter as of the time of this report. Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens has previously instructed the Beaver Countian not to contact her again seeking comment, vowing to file charges of harassment.

