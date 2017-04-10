A magistrate’s office in West Virginia has sent a note to the Beaver County Board of Commissioners, raising concerns that Treasurer Connie Javens used her official county letterhead and stationary to complain about a speeding ticket her daughter got last month.
Renee Javens Zuk was written a speeding ticket by Deputy JD Ellison with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department back in March, after being clocked going 84 miles per hour in a 65 zone. A clerk in the Nicholas County Courts told the Beaver Countian that Zuk entered a guilty plea over the phone of driving 74 miles per hour. According to the clerk, the case was presided over by Magistrate D. Wayne Plummer.
Beaver County Commissioners received a letter in the mail today from the court in West Virginia, containing a copy of Treasurer Connie Javens’ letter to the judge that she had handwritten on her office’s letterhead:
Judge,
I am paying this in protest your deputy was looking for drunks after your St. Patty parties and we were on vacation and they were stopping every one. How do I know this we stop to have lunch and your dear people told us. Sad!! [sic]
Enjoy your day judge.
Fondly,
Connie Javens
The court also provided County Commissioners with a copy of the envelope that Treasurer Javens used to send her letter, showing it to be the official stationary of the Beaver County Treasurer’s Office containing the Pennsylvania seal. The court in West Virginia wrote a short note to Beaver County Commissioners reading, “Is it typical to use county paid for stationary for personal business?”
Along with sending County Commissioners copies of Treasure Connie Javens’ letter and the envelope it arrived in, the WV court also provided Commissioners with a receipt for the payment of Renee Javens Zuk’s traffic citation.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department had not returned a message left by the Beaver Countian seeking comment about Javens’ letter as of the time of this report. Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens has previously instructed the Beaver Countian not to contact her again seeking comment, vowing to file charges of harassment.
She is the dumbest person in the world.
Abuse your office much?
She needs to go
Why is she still in office? I mean, it’s not like this is her first dumbass move.
Because, Beaver county. That’s why.
Simply unbelievable.
does she ever think
It’s way past time for her to retire.
Time to go!
Unbelievable….
How special does she think she is. Abuse of power doesn’t apply to her I guess.
What a dumb-ass! First of all, who cares if they were looking for drunk drivers, she was going nearly 20 mph over the speed limit. And she has no business using county supplies to conduct personal business. Hoping the judge would throw the ticket out? I agree, she needs to go. She keeps doing these stupid things and apparently doesn’t see anything wrong with them.
I’m beginning to wonder if perhaps, senility isn’t setting in. I mean after all she is a self described old woman/grandmother…
She speaks like Trump does. Sad. 🙂
And acts like Obama…
Lol
More like she speaks like Hillary and can do whatever in the hell she wants!
This should raise the ire of Beaver County residents! What the H! Abuse of power.
Total abuse of public office. Throw her stinking ass out onto the street. Let them go down to fucking West Virginia where they belong. They can sit down their with their fucking cousin counting relatives. These county commissioners need to serve the people and deal with this old broad once and for all!
Oh, Connie! Do you ever think before you act? Do you really believe yourself to be untouchable? What a piece of work, I’m surprised your left didn’t read something like… Do you know who I am? Do you know the is my daughter? How dare you cite a member of my family, the royal family of Beaver County! etc…
You are a fool Connie and your actions more than support the fact.
No economyresident, she doesn’t have to think because there is never any consequences to pay for her actions. She is never made to answer to anyone.
Frank Dominic
She’s such scum
As a loyal taxpayer and voter, I want to file a lawsuit against the county treasurer for misusing my tax money for personal gain and personal business. How about a class action suit with numerous plaintiffs?
And this surprises y’all why? It is the residents of BC that keep electing these greedy abusive douchebags. Stop voting along party lines and MAYBE something will change……but we all know that will never happen in BC
What a shame
Partys don’t matter. The quality of human that can fund being elected here, well results speak for themselves. Vote out a corrupt Dem., elect a corrupt Rep. Lose. Lose. The people truly have no power here.
This is an article about Connie, right? Doesn’t matter the laundry list of illegal / unprofessional conduct and she still get elected……I feel your pain but facts don’t support your theory. There is a trend in the last two elections but other than that it’s straight down party lines
,well I did that this election and am sorry for whom I voted for I probably won’t even vote again they all end up crooks
I got burned by a few too. But your not going to clean up 5-7 decades of graft and corruption overnight. I’ll be voting more folks out instead of good ones in. IMHO, the unknown is worth a shot against a crooked known
You would think a person in her position would know how to properly write a letter. Not only does she not know how to form a sentence, she doesn’t use proper punctuation.
I thought the letter sounded incoherent.
she takes too many liberties and should be removed
The Democratic Party’s Heads are spinning of why they have been losing elections everywhere. Here is one case where they have done NOTHING about Connie Javins. The people will vote her out of office the next election if she runs but the democratic party should ask her to resign NOW!
I’m not sure that the people will vote her out. They’ve failed to do so thus far. We can only hope.
She is in-real and a disgrace to Beaver County! She is probably getting demented and doesn’t understand she is the butt of Beaver County’s jokes! Time for her to step down!
Damn crook
I am confused on how she is still in her position? What does it take to remove someone? Use of tax payer stationary, and I will assume postage, cannot be permitted along with ALL the other indiscretions? Seriously, can anyone explain how she is still in this position? Can you do anything you want and not be removed no matter what?
Courtney Renee Martin
2 words…Tom Leydig.
We had our chance
Before you all start the “Why don’t the commissioners get rid of her” complaints, it’s because they can’t. They have no power to do so. Someone voted her in for another term so deal with her nonsense amd next time get your friends, enemy’s and relatives to vote for the other person.
She’s mental,needs locked away
Wow doesn’t she think she is something! Lol I’m embarrassed for her!
Which one of the many bank accounts she has access to was used to pay for the traffic citation?
OMG when is someone goiin to stop her geez come on only in beaver county
Can we just get rid of this cocky bitch?
retire, you old ass
Her son said she supposedly will not be running for re election but I guess that remains to be seen. Still need to get a viable candidate no matter what.
LMAO, you just can’t make this shit up. The epitome of what I always hated about Beaver County!!
Wv land of cousin lovin and cow fuckin
One has to wonder what all went on in the treasurers office before John Paul started reporting on it. (?)
Jesus when is enough enough?
I really think she needs to be medically assessed. Something drastically wrong here.
LOL !!! What a piece of work she is. Nothing surprising to me anymore coming out of that corrupted hole of a court house. Abuse of power at its finest !! I just bet this is going to be another one that will just get swept under the carpet without any accountability, like always . Won’t hear anymore about it. Family helping family that is all they ever do in that corrupted hole. Bunch of crooks that need to be held accountable for their misuse of power to help out family members ,friends and the misuse of taxpayers money !!!
It is time for her to go!! She feels she is sooo entitled to everything!! I bet her kid does too. Mommy I got a ticket they actually gave me a ticket!! Pull some strings mommy. Unbelievable!! That court house needs a good cleaning!!
The family was on a Myrtle Beach holiday. Dumb F***, they always got some kind of speed trap on Rt 19 near Summersville, WV. That area is so depressed even Wal Mart closed. What did she think she was going to do? Get it dismissed? She’s crazier than a shit house rat and there’s not a damn thing we or the commissioners can do about it. She’s ours for the next three years. By the way Connie and Renee, go f*** yourselves. Sue me.