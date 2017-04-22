A radio interview of Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens about the tragic death of an employee in her office this week took an entirely unintentional tone, after theme music from the movie The Godfather suddenly began playing.
WBVP-WMBA radio (1230/1460 AM) published an interview on their website Thursday they had conducted of Connie Javens, who was talking about the unexpected natural death of one of her long-time employees. As Javens was being interviewed by veteran radio reporter Greg Benedetti, the familiar theme music for the movie The Godfather began playing in the background.
Station Manager Mark Peterson stressed that the music was not inserted into the interview by his station, and that he had been unaware of the issue.
“We would never have played music in the background,” said Peterson. “He worked for our sports department, and it’s been a sad week at WBVP-WMBA.”
Several county officials tell the Beaver Countian they have heard Javens’ cellphone playing the same Godfather ring tone when she received an incoming phone call during meetings.
On the radio station’s recorded interview (which remains archived on their site) efforts can be heard attempting to muffle The Godfather music, while Javens continues to talk about the death of two of her employees this year and her plans on replacing them. The uncanny timing of the apparent call to Javens gave an unmistakably theatrical flair to her remarks.
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather is a gangster genre film from 1972 that centers on the metamorphosis of character Michael Corleone from a reluctant crime family outsider to a mafia kingpin.
Listen To A Brief Clip Of The Godfather Music Starting During WBVP’s Interview Of Javens:
The Connie Javens interview can be heard in its entirety on WBVP’s website.
The Beaver Countian has previously been told by Treasurer Connie Javens not to call her again seeking comment.
