Treasurer Connie Javens Gets In Taxpayer’s Face – Starts Yelling And Pointing At Him – During Public Meeting

Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens lost her temper at a public work session today, getting inches from the face of a concerned citizen who asked a question during a public comments session, yelling and pointing her finger at the man. Commissioner Sandie Egley tried to get Javens to back away from him, but she remained yelling in his face until being physically shuffled away from him by her own attorney.
Carl Hughes of Hopewell Township is retired after a 26-year career in the United States Navy and Air Force where he served as an intelligence officer. Hughes, who calls himself an avid reader of the Beaver Countian, recently started attending public work sessions as a concerned citizen when the Board of Commissioners began holding meetings about next year’s budget. The man had asked several pointed questions of Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy at a prior work session and expressed frustration at the time that Treasurer Connie Javens had refused to participate in the Commissioners’ special budget meeting.
Hughes got his chance to engage with Treasurer Connie Javens today following her contentious appearance before the Board of Commissioners about the handling of tax bills and collections. Several other members of the public were also present for today’s meeting in anticipation of an appearance by Javens. Hughes spoke up with the Commissioners agreeing to open the floor to public comments and questions.
“There appears to be a lack of transparency,” Hughs told Javens. “I know you’ve been there for 25 years and you’re used to doing things that you want to do when the times have changed.”
Javens responded to Hughs by bringing up her political ally Republican Sheriff Tony Guy.
“Let me say one thing to you, I was here when you picked on the Sheriff,” she said, now standing directly over the man as he remained seated.
“I didn’t pick on the Sheriff, I asked questions,” Hughs responded.
“Oh yes you did,” replied Javens. “My attorney just told me today that I don’t have to answer any questions.”
Rather than asking questions at a public meeting, Javens suggested that Hughes spend an entire day with her in the Treasurer’s Office.
“So you’re not going to answer any questions then,” asked Hughes.
“Why would I answer any questions,” Javens again responded.
Commissioner Sandie Egley interrupted the two as voices began to be raised — Javens later blamed her yelling on her Italian heritage.
“I’m a concerned taxpayer, I’m not a fool […] Why is there no transparency from your office,” Hughes again asked Javens, specifically mentioning her involvement in the sale of Friendship Ridge.
It was then that Treasurer Connie Javens got even closer to Hughes, leaning into his face, shaking her finger just inches away from him while yelling.
“I did what I was supposed to do,” shouted Javens after making reference to her attorney who was in the room.
Commissioner Sandie Egley again attempted to interject, “Connie, please, please, please don’t point at, at, at, citizens,” as Javens continued to lean into the man’s face pointing.
“Who’s pointing,” replied Javens, looking back at Commissioner Egley, “you got good eyes back there.” Javens then turned back around toward Hughes, again sticking her finger in the man’s face.
Egley continued yelling the Treasurer’s name, struggling to regain control over the meeting, “Connie, Connie, Connie, Connie, Connie….”
Hughs sat with his arms cross, looking Javens directly in the eye, “You’re not going to intimidate me, believe me.”
Javens responded that she was 79-years-old and does not intimidate anybody, “If you don’t have respect for the name, have respect for the Office of the Treasurer.”
As the Beaver Countian got up to take photographs of Javens invading the man’s personal space, her attorney began to physically shuffle her towards the door.
Attorney Gerald Benyo, who was at the meeting as an attendee, began asking Javens questions of his own about the sale of Friendship Ridge as she made her way through the door. Treasurer Javens suggested he ask the questions of District Attorney David Lozier instead of her.
Treasurer Connie Javens’ conduct was captured by the courthouse surveillance system. The Beaver Countian acquired imagery of the encounter (which does not include corresponding audio) after filing a written Right to Know request with the county.
Commissioners Dan Camp and Sandie Egley talked to the Beaver Countian following the meeting, both expressing their disapproval of Treasurer Connie Javens’ inappropriate conduct.
“The actions by an elected official today were very unprofessional,” said Commissioner Camp. “As an elected official, we need to remember everyday that we are hired and paid for by the citizens of Beaver County and our conduct should reflect the citizens we serve.”
“[Carl Hughes] was very respectful to Connie [Javens], and that was something she did not deserve given the way she was acting toward him,” concluded Commissioner Egley.
Courthouse sources tell the Beaver Countian that Treasurer Connie Javens’ attorney was heard admonishing her about her behavior following the meeting.
110 Comments
Benjamin HyreDec 22, 2016 at 1:26 am
What a corrupt ignorant piece of poo
windDec 21, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Oh my goodness, I am actually embarrassed for her! Has she forgotten who put her in office? Shame, shame, shame! In my opinion, she appears to be unraveling at the seams. Connie, please try to muster at least a wisp of dignity!
BeavercountysucksDec 21, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Embarrassed? You should be embarrassed at yourself. She isn’t unraveling at the seems she’s sticking up for herself like a strong woman would do! She’s not taking shit from you people any more!
economyresidentDec 21, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Right, Connie is a saint. She is overqualified and has never shown even the slightest glimpse of inappropriate behavior or a shade of nepotism, or cronyism, or oh forget it. Sh’s needs to GO!
Shaun GlasserDec 22, 2016 at 1:28 am
“We as elected officials need to remember we are hired and paid by beaver county!” Now we as county citizens are sick of her corrupt and bullying ways and want her fired. Elected officials can be replaced
Melissa Dickinson ZieglerDec 22, 2016 at 3:13 am
Unfortunately she was just re…elected there is no recourse for the taxpayers to fire her…unless she resigns.
Adam CorakDec 22, 2016 at 1:28 am
The day that an elected official does this to someone who pays taxes and in turn those taxes pay her wage…is the day she needs to be removed from her position. Start a petition for her impeachment!!
Tawny ChevalierDec 22, 2016 at 1:36 am
I’ll gladly sign
Renee RuckertDec 22, 2016 at 2:24 am
We seriously need some legal counsel to see what we can do to get her out of there! She is just the start of many more than need to go! I’m not sure a petition will do it! I think we need something bigger! Yinz saw how hard it was to get rid off the sheriff
BeavercountysucksDec 21, 2016 at 9:41 pm
@renneruckert go shove another donut in your mouth and worry about something more important like avoiding diabetes
Adam CorakDec 22, 2016 at 2:25 am
You guys get it started and I’ll lend the Corak name to it..as my great uncle was a county Commissioner in the past and he would be disgusted by these ones we have now.
ThecountyisbrokenDec 21, 2016 at 9:33 pm
In my opinion she doesn’t want turn over the tax records. Let’s see, how many properties and years did Unis’s avoid paying and why? Yet, they want to nail an elder lady and take her house for $6.00 missed!! Hell I would pay it if I was treasurer as a good deed…… Also, she would have to forward all properties taxes in beaver county INCLUDING HER AND ALL HER FAMILY’S!!!! I don’t think she wants us to know the answers of what’s been going on there for many years. She will be fully exposed at that point remember she told the commissioners only she has the password . Finally, last she will never reveil the friendship ridge deal due to incriminating herself in my opinion of course. Whats ashame she has turn the court house into a drama house she thinks she owns we shall see Connie…….
BeavercountysucksDec 21, 2016 at 9:47 pm
Start a petition for impeachment and wipe your ass with it Adam. Connie knows what she’s doing. Stick to your 9-5
Melissa Dickinson ZieglerDec 22, 2016 at 3:14 am
There is no recourse in PA law for an elected officials removal..looked into it regarding Blackhawk school board.
Renee RuckertDec 22, 2016 at 4:18 am
I new it was really hard to get rid of them! At the rate she’s going and being an old lady! She’ll probably get elected until she dies! I guess she doesn’t know about retirement! She needs to let someone younger who really needs a job take hers! Then again I hear it’s pretty lucrative for her to remain in this position! It’s probably 1 reason why are taxes are increasing so much! Wonder if we the people can demand some kind of audit, that has nothing to do with the county officials! Beaver County at least owes us that much!
Renee RuckertDec 22, 2016 at 4:25 am
Melissa Dickinson Ziegler I thought so! Thanks for the info
Adam CorakDec 22, 2016 at 4:32 am
Can protest and cause unrest until she is held accountable
Renee RuckertDec 22, 2016 at 5:40 am
Adam Corak we need to do something! I sure did not vote for this last time around
ManiacDec 21, 2016 at 8:33 pm
If she had a string hanging she would look like a overly full tampon . That’s my opinion of course
Wanda David HorvathDec 22, 2016 at 1:34 am
Get rid of her.
WiseOwlDec 21, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Oscar nomination for the most over-the-top performance from a has-been.
Richard DaleyDec 22, 2016 at 1:41 am
Remove her now.
Paul IlkoDec 22, 2016 at 1:41 am
She drives a 65,000 ish Range Rover…. I was sick to my stomach when I saw her driving off in a very expensive vehicle
BeavercountysucksDec 21, 2016 at 9:51 pm
That’s usually the feeling a jealous person would get when they see someone with something they can’t have/never will have. Maybe you should focus more on work than getting on this website
economyresidentDec 21, 2016 at 10:11 pm
Wonder if it was bought by the Friendship Ridge sale???
TerryLee IngramDec 21, 2016 at 8:44 pm
Last-minute Christmas gift ideas!!
Attachments:
javens
Noah GreenDec 22, 2016 at 1:44 am
25 years? Time to, as Trump says, drain her from the swamp.
Frank J Rosenberger IIIDec 22, 2016 at 1:45 am
When will these morons realize that they work for the tax payers???? She should be relieved of her duties.
ricimerDec 21, 2016 at 8:49 pm
can u imagine what her and her friends behavior is like when no one is watching them. Its bad enough in the light of day.
Brian CooperDec 22, 2016 at 1:50 am
Yet she keeps getting reelected…. what’s that say for us voters?
Steph MinamyerDec 22, 2016 at 2:26 am
I was thinking the same thing!
SpeakTheTruthTooDec 21, 2016 at 8:51 pm
“If you don’t have respect for the name, have respect for the Office of the Treasurer.” BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!! Just who the hell does this woman think she is?
TheYesManDec 21, 2016 at 8:53 pm
This is too good… pass the popcorn!!!! Raven, Mungo, John Q, do you prefer extra butter?
Carol Colello -WiltseDec 22, 2016 at 1:54 am
Great way to spend tax payer dollars …her salary ???…..elected official,she obviously feels some sense of entitlement!….
BlueBirdDec 21, 2016 at 8:55 pm
Ooooooooo! That Javens family just reeks of professionalism, ‘eh? What a freaking textbook example of being a complete and utter jackass, she is.
She’s 79? Hell, she looks to be 99. Shouldn’t she be in a retirement community somewhere in Florida making people miserable? I mean, she excels at it up here in Beaver County, surely she’d be the Queen of Misery no matter where she goes.
Once a jackass, always a jackass…
Tina Siaus KruiseDec 22, 2016 at 1:59 am
Well….it is time for her to go!!!
BeavercountysucksDec 21, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Time for you to get a new hair cut Tina
FiregodDec 22, 2016 at 4:48 am
and how might you be related to Connie
Jay EcklerDec 22, 2016 at 9:42 am
No one has run against her that i know of
bcgirlDec 22, 2016 at 7:19 am
Mr. Leydig ran against her and promised to audit the office when none has been conducted in years because she refuses. He was actually qualified for the job while she is not. People still voted her in. As I stated in another article, I think the people of BC are unable to read. I come to that conclusion from all of the people commenting in the last several articles that she always runs unopposed when it is clearly not true.
Jerry Olson Jr.Dec 22, 2016 at 1:59 am
She was obviously hiding something by her reaction to the question. So maybe an investigation by an outside source should be involved!
WindchasingDec 21, 2016 at 9:00 pm
This is entertaining and everything but I wonder if that was Connie’s intent. To act like a fool to divert attention from the real issues?
Was anything accomplished or resolved at this meeting? Has it been determined who will be sending out the tax bills? When will Connie be getting her new office?How big will her staff be in 2017? JP where is the rest of the story?
mileage may varyDec 21, 2016 at 9:40 pm
I attended this mornings meeting, and there was no diversion on her part…in other words she was not ACTING a fool. Totally unprofessional. She argued with everyone who had any questions for her. All the while saying over and over “I’m not here to fight with anyone.” I was in a position(physically) where, if I had my phone, I would have captured a video, that was beyond ignorant behavior.
Ron VerricoDec 22, 2016 at 2:08 am
Poor little rich girl didn’t get her way go drink some wine
Chris FieldsDec 22, 2016 at 2:08 am
Fire her! Enough is enough……entitled ass.
Trish O'Brien DigliodoDec 22, 2016 at 2:10 am
In contrast to The Beaver Countian article, please be sure to read the BC Times article. Were these reporters at the same meeting? Glad we have John Paul to give us the facts.
http://www.timesonline.com/news/local_news/beaver-county-commissioners-rebuff-treasurer-connie-javens-offer-to-send/article_b68563b6-c7bd-11e6-a2fd-177fa85e003b.html
Heather AubreyDec 22, 2016 at 2:14 am
Time to drain the swamp!!!!!!!
DanDec 22, 2016 at 4:20 am
Somewhat off topic but do you realize that drain the swamp is being discontinued by Donald because he never liked the slogan but the crowds loved it and it was cute?
Hanna FargoDec 22, 2016 at 2:15 am
our system is a joke . . keeping losers in office . .
Heather AubreyDec 22, 2016 at 2:15 am
We need to vote primaries…..and take out the trash!
economyresidentDec 21, 2016 at 9:52 pm
We certainly do. Sadly most won’t. She will be re elected every time she is on the ballot. Cronyism at it’s finest…
Mindy VucinicDec 22, 2016 at 2:18 am
She’s going to blame her attitude and unprofessionalism on her Italian Heritage?!?!? Uhm, I’m Italian and act absolutely nothing like that. That’s a poor excuse
Greg WiseDec 22, 2016 at 2:21 am
Regis Collins, fyi
Regis CollinsDec 22, 2016 at 2:37 am
As I’d previously stated, she claims the monies from the sale of Friendship Ridge were all handled appropriately. I’m by no means defending her conduct. She is an elected official & as such, is oath bound to perform her duties as Treasurer.
This is unacceptable behavior, regardless of office. She should publicly apologize to this citizen.
Chi OmaDec 22, 2016 at 2:25 am
I wish we could do something about these career politicians
Chris ReedDec 22, 2016 at 2:25 am
This is obviously a group of county leaders that are way above their heads. There is a time when professional advisors are worth every nickel and the time is now.
Renee RuckertDec 22, 2016 at 2:26 am
I agree Chris
Chris ReedDec 22, 2016 at 2:29 am
Renee Ruckert…Bring in the consultants to help them or, file a no-confidence complaint with the State.
Francesco CaltieriDec 22, 2016 at 3:37 am
We shouldn’t need to pay advisors to tell us what needs to be done here…it’s obvious…to begin with Connie needs to be removed from office. She’s not only lost touch with those residents for whom she works but it sounds like she has a rather tenuous grasp on reality. Get with one of the county lawyers or judges and find out what the procedure is and do it…There…I just saved the county $3.5 Million in consulting fees…Next move on to the other public servants who have forgotten or simply don’t seem to realize or perhaps simply don’t care, that they work for the citizens, and remove them using the appropriate process and so on and so on…See how easy that was?!? Stop looking for additional ways to spend or waste taxpayer money! The solutions are right in front of you. Don’t sit back and wait for someone else…Just do it…There…I just saved you another $4 Million in Consulting fees…shall I continue?
Renee RuckertDec 22, 2016 at 2:26 am
Is she really 79 years old?
Lisa Cernansky GrahamDec 22, 2016 at 2:39 am
Yep
LutherDec 21, 2016 at 9:32 pm
What the people witnessed in that meeting today is how that ignorant bully acts in her office to her clerks….sometimes even alot worse. I for one was so happy to hear that her name will NOT be printed on the tax bills. She asked for it to be and they told her “no”. Sorry the “the con” no free publicity here. HAHAHAHAHAH.
Chris ReedDec 22, 2016 at 2:36 am
Why wouldnt these leaders see the massive future wealth of this region and hold off on screwing the people, most being fixed income.
Howie BustyourassDec 22, 2016 at 2:44 am
Ridiculous. Even if what she did with the sale of the property was on the up(which it’s not), no reason to treat a taxpayer, a vet, like that. What a scumbag.
economyresidentDec 21, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Time to start packing up your personal belongings Connie. Don’t worry, we will make sure you get the best room available at Friendship Ridge. After all, you made sure the county already paid for it you incompetent hag!
mileage may varyDec 21, 2016 at 9:49 pm
From today’s meeting she(Tres.Javens) did reference a 1961 film, the Guns of Navarone, she did have a little lapse in the point she tried to make and one of her(often referred too) deputies or the attorney by her side, helped to complete her thought process, by filling in the blank. One question : Why the need for an attorney?
DavidDec 21, 2016 at 9:53 pm
So she blamed her yelling on being Italian, ok I get that. I have some Italian friends, they yell and are loud. What about the rudeness, unprofessionalism, bullying, ignorance and a lot more ugly qualities, what heritage will that be blamed on.
Renee Wilson ShiraishiDec 22, 2016 at 2:57 am
#StayClassyBC
BC DudeDec 21, 2016 at 10:00 pm
Does anybody know what the procedure is to remove an elected official from office? She has gone from corrupt to just plain fucking crazy! Everyone agrees she needs to go, but how? We can’t wait until the next election. She needs to go now! Getting into the face of a tax paying citizen and a veteran! Really? Demanding respect! REALLY??? Demanding respect for the office that she has shit all over! WE DEMAND SHE RESPECT US TAXPAYERS AND RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!
Robyn Jordan SyeDec 22, 2016 at 3:03 am
Disgraceful behavior…..
jaybirdDec 21, 2016 at 10:05 pm
Unfortunately, I wasn’t there to witness the eruption of the Red Queen, similar to the Red Queen of Alice In Wonderland saying “How would you like to have your head hacked off?”. Talk about cracking under pressure and losing your cool! Connie, what is it about the Friendship Ridge sale that made you blow your stack at a veteran and led to your being almost physically restrained?
As she left, Gerald Benyo attempted to ask Javens questions about the sale of Friendship Ridge, and she “suggested he ask the questions of District Attorney David Lozier instead of her”.
OK, David. We’re asking for the umpteenth time. I know EVERYBODY is tired of my asking the same question and quoting the same Law (and I’m tired of it for the THIRD article in a row), but what about the County Code – Pa General Assembly, Article IV? First, it’s Friendship Ridge checks and now “…upon conviction of misbehavior in office…”.
VOTE FOR GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
VOTE THOMAS LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER
Helen MarinkovicDec 22, 2016 at 3:07 am
It seems to me that Connie is being Harassed by some individuals at that court house. Lets start with the election of the new commissioners, since elected all they been doing is targeting Elected Official Javens, by threats and intimidation. Talk about being unprofessional, the comments the commissioners made to the times recently was not in any way professional. The anger that they had shown was not in any way kind! Then telling people they are going to put Javen’s in a basement office is uncalled for, talk about a power struggle!! Was not at that meeting, but there is two sides to every story! What ever happen to innocent until proven guilty! People want to hang Javen’s, why? Is the investigation complete or are people looking to blame the guilt on someone? Why are people bringing up question about friendship ridge with it being under investigation and knowing no one has the answer, but it has been put in the people mind that Javen’s is the guilty one, shame on these commissioners for pointing fingers without knowing the facts. The court house is becoming a soap opera it seems, the drama and bickering is not at all professional. The people of Beaver County elected Javen’s as Treasurer for many years, and no one bad mouthed her until this last election, now doesn’t that seem odd!! She has been in the news as much as President Obama! lol!!
Jo Lynn NetherlandDec 22, 2016 at 3:17 am
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
FiregodDec 21, 2016 at 11:47 pm
hahaha keep clapping till your hubby looses his job and has to go back to being a shitty ass DJ
mileage may varyDec 21, 2016 at 10:39 pm
Helen Times have changed, she does not run the treasures office efficiently. That is her elected duty. She wants to continue to be a deal maker, something she has done for 25 YEARS. YOU SCRATCH MY BACK I’LL SCRATCH YOURS. Do me a favor I’ll hire your nephew. She has been fighting the commissioners and the taxpayers need to reduce county government. UNLESS THERE IS SOMETHING IN IT FOR HER. If nothing is in it for her, she claims, well then I just won’t do my job. May I suggest, if you feel she is being harrassed, attend the public sessions. If treasure javens behaves the way she did today, it might change your mind.
Lee Ann TomlinsonDec 22, 2016 at 3:44 am
Perhaps because we finally have commissioners who are tired of the dysfunction and corruption and are ready to deal with it.
Crazy courthouseDec 22, 2016 at 7:34 am
These commissioners are the dysfunction
Jerry Olson Jr.Dec 22, 2016 at 3:52 am
Maybe cause her wrong doings are catching up with her?
economyresidentDec 21, 2016 at 11:07 pm
You have a few valid points and a few that, in my opinion, are off the mark. On Friendship Ridge, she ILLEGALLY withdrew funds and supposedly hand delivered them… TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE. As for the Courthouse becoming a soap opera, it has been nothing more than that inside that building for YEARS! Look at the Joker that was in the basement beating his chest like an enraged primate forever…Not that Georgie boys replacement is much better…
Trish O'Brien DigliodoDec 22, 2016 at 4:21 am
Her questionable behavior with the sale of Friendship Ridge was not released until AFTER the election. The investigation has been going on for a year now, but what we do know is that she transferred large sums of money when she was not authorized to do so. When you lose trust in the person who handles the money for the County, that is a problem. When she refuses to do her job, that is a problem. I thought today’s meeting would shed some light on her behavior, but instead, she behaved horrifically.
Justin BellDec 22, 2016 at 4:42 am
Just to point out something she ran uncontested……..pretty simple when there is only 1 choice.
bcgirlDec 22, 2016 at 7:30 am
Justin Bell, please learn to read before you vote again. She did not run unopposed. Mr. Leydig was the clear and obvious choice and people like you voted her back in.
Lisa Corey GuerreraDec 22, 2016 at 9:54 am
She is a piece of trash and always has been. She has no business holding a public office. Unprofessional, class-less lowlife.
Tom PlevelDec 22, 2016 at 11:31 am
In the primary, not in the general. The voters reelected a 79 year old over a very qualified Republican candidate.
Strong armDec 22, 2016 at 7:41 am
Not just the treasurer but also the sheriff has been targeted by Camp and Egley! Who will be next?
Melissa Dickinson ZieglerDec 22, 2016 at 3:16 am
People the time to get rid of her was last election, when you chose her over Leydig. There is NO recourse in PA law for her removal….unless she quits.
WeezlegoespopDec 21, 2016 at 10:43 pm
Or committed!
Lee Ann TomlinsonDec 22, 2016 at 3:46 am
It’s baffling to me that there is nothing that can be done to unseat a corrupt or inept elected official in PA. I guess it’s time to press for changes to the current laws.
Melissa Dickinson ZieglerDec 22, 2016 at 3:53 am
I agree with that…now if she is ever found guilty of a crime, then there may be something we can do.
economyresidentDec 21, 2016 at 10:24 pm
So, Beavercountysucks, how exactly are you related to the “Queen” of incompetence?
Lee Ann McCarthyDec 22, 2016 at 3:26 am
What the hell, David Lozier!
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 10:53 pm
An observant person could have studied the content and dynamics of that meeting as it happened and arrived at a very good understanding of why things are as they are. It was a microcosm of what is happening in the larger arena.
I congratulate the Commissioners on how well they handled what happened. Camp challenged the lack of facts, digressions and improvising of excuses. Egley had the calm demeanor, negotiating and understanding of a professional. Amadio realized that something had to be done and calmly joined the discussions. But clearly, they are at the end of their tolerance.
As for the meltdown, it was shocking. It’s too bad it wasn’t telecast, because many more people would understand the nature of the problem that many people are concerned about.
I honestly don’t see how this kind of thing could last much longer. It’s really serious. It’s really sad.
think about itDec 21, 2016 at 10:54 pm
shes putting on an act. when she gets put on trial for corruption her attorney will say, due to her age, she not competent to stand trial. in my opinion
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 11:13 pm
If you had witnessed the lengthy discussions at the meeting, you would have seen that this was not an act.
Melissa ZieglerDec 21, 2016 at 10:59 pm
Here is an article from another county that describes how difficult it is to remove an elected official….think Kathleen Kane….maybe we need to push for some changes to protect taxpayer interests
http://www.centredaily.com/news/local/crime/article42904704.html
Courthouse observerDec 21, 2016 at 11:13 pm
I cannot understand why her lawyer would let his client who is under investigation comment at this meeting or even attend the meeting for that matter. By showing up and responding to questions about a matter for which she is under investigation she creates a record that can be used against her . Clearly, he does not know his client ‘s temperament. I agree that this thing may be playing out its last weeks/days.
CrimedogDec 21, 2016 at 11:19 pm
The only provision for removing an elected official is the next election. Only exceptions are if she resigns or is convicted of a crime that prevents her from completing her duties.
Aryq GeorgeDec 22, 2016 at 5:17 am
Off with her head! ⚰
David KrallDec 22, 2016 at 5:30 am
orrrrr everyone in beaver county atrtends the meetings , , asking questions that put her on the spot , where she has to answer !!!! and if everyone in beaver county does not fit in the room – fill the hallways , and outside – pressure ,,, she can not handle pressure , yet why did she get soooo mad !! because she does not want to get caught doing what ever she has , had and is , and has been doing illegally ! that is why her attorney is there – but the media would be behind the public when connie does not want to answer questions – put the pressure on her , go offense , she will always be defense of herself ! once she answers the questions , whether 1 or a million questions , then the public goes defense ,,, and she has to produce !!!! her facts !!! BAMMMMMM !!!! BAMMMMMMM !!!!! just like that
David KrallDec 22, 2016 at 5:50 am
it is not because she is Italion – it is because she has no self control ! her disciplines are not there – certain disciplines are there , like showing up for work , and at times meetings buttttt finger sticking in the face , is her trying desparately to push the veteran so far out he does not ever want to come to a meeting again – I often wonder if the woman at the va medical clinic still has her job , after she stuck her finger inches from my face screaming and yelling at me – a nurse lolol see it don’t work ,,, it doesn’t work – the veteran is still gong to come to the meetings and he is still going to speak his words !! did she really think she was going to jack a military veteran off to the point he would loose control ! tells you about her mental capacity – she is hiding the truth and does not want this information to get out
Connie Javens' 1980's Red Jumper CostumeDec 22, 2016 at 1:27 am
IMO, Madam Secretary is clearly buckling under the pressure of knowing the clock on her reign of terror is clicking. I wonder how much Dementia or Early Onset of Alzheimer’s plays into this? Her actions are irrational and that of a washed up has-been who has finally been exposed. Big time ups to the Triumvirate of Trust for threatening to strip her of her duties (and hopefully that hideous, blazing red monstrosity of fashion) and exile her and her underlings to the first floor of the courthouse, (i.e., the basement).
Andrew J Hardisky IIDec 22, 2016 at 8:51 am
This should be the straw that broke the camels back and have a public meeting and remove her from her position and have someone step in as acting treasurer shes completely unacceptable this should be a wake up call to all elected officials that we will not tolerate this behavior and getting into personal space of in the way of anger is grounds immediate removal from office……
Nikki NativeDec 22, 2016 at 9:21 am
I find it interesting that she brings up Guy here. Two people that are putting financial strain on the residents of BC unjustifiably. Two, amongst many others, who refuse to acknowledge that BC is a very small, poor, struggling County that needs its court house and ALL public offices stripped to bare bones. They are living large while elderly and poor are using every bit of social security and retirement for taxes.
Jo MontagnaDec 22, 2016 at 11:06 am
get her out right now, she is too old to be in that office and has no respect for anyone
Melissa Dickinson ZieglerDec 22, 2016 at 11:56 am
The only way to remove her is to make her so miserable she quits. She is an elected official, no one can “fire” her except the taxpayers buy they re elected her.
Jo MontagnaDec 22, 2016 at 11:57 am
maybe we did, maybe she had lots of cash
jay ericDec 22, 2016 at 7:03 am
Its not an easy process but could happen if Lozier would actually prosecute her for applicable offenses with potential further charges pending. Beyond that you may need that petition and a state senator to push the motion. Perhaps our republican commissioners should have a lengthy discussion with Elder Vogel Jr. to do more about the local issues.
http://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/LI/uconsCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&yr=1955&sessInd=0&smthLwInd=0&act=130&chpt=4
Section 450. Removal of County Officers and Appointees.–(a) The county commissioners, the sheriffs, coroners, prothonotaries, registers of wills, recorders of deeds, treasurers, auditors or controllers, clerks of the courts, district attorneys and any other officers of the several counties, whether elected or duly appointed to fill a vacancy, shall be removable from office only by impeachment, or by the Governor for reasonable cause after due notice and full hearing on the advice of two-thirds of the Senate, or upon conviction of misbehavior in office, or of any infamous crime in accordance with the Constitution of this Commonwealth, but their title to office may be tried by proceedings of quo warranto as provided by law. ((a) amended Nov. 26, 1968, P.L.1099, No.341)
(b) Appointees to county offices or positions other than to elected offices shall subject to removal at the pleasure of the appointing power, except as otherwise expressly provided by law, and they shall also be removed on conviction of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.
We The PeopleDec 22, 2016 at 7:12 am
The way Connie appears to be in this Veterans face and as reported pointing her finger taunting him is wrong. A complete disrespect to someone who served our country….for just asking a question in a public meeting.
Now I’m hearing she called WBVP and continued the rambling on air…of course Mike Romigh gave her the time. If that’s not enough, she then called the DA and said…Clear my Name..right now!
OK Lozier, balls in your court. What’s it gonna be?
Michael J. HurleyDec 22, 2016 at 12:38 pm
Seventy nine years old and still in charge of collecting taxes? Hmmm , methinks there may be some secret squirrel perks available there for easy pickings maybe?
Trina GonzalezDec 22, 2016 at 7:42 am
Did anyone read the Beaver County Times on their reporting of this incident? Pure rubbish, painting Havens as if she was attacked. He had the patience of a saint. He showed more class than the bimbo in red. Has anyone tried committing her?