A nationally renown law enforcement expert and police advocate, who has come to be known as “The Voice of American Law Enforcement,” is weighing in on a controversial memorandum issued by the Midland Borough Police Chief. Retired Police Lt. Randy Sutton, a 24-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, issued a blistering commentary suggesting Midland Chief Keith McCarthy is suffering from “testicular loss.”
The Beaver Countian was first to report on the memorandum by Midland Chief Keith McCarthy, directing his officers to cease conducting most traffic stops because of complaints he and the town’s mayor have been getting from members of the public. After the Beaver Countian published a copy of the directive it had received from a confidential law enforcement source, other news outlets soon followed with reporting of their own, including WPXI in Pittsburgh and the Associated Press.
Lt. Randy Sutton has now shared his opinion of Chief McCarthy’s directive with his followers on Facebook. Sutton is regularly quoted in the media as an authority on law enforcement, serves as the national spokesman for the “Blue Lives Matter” organization — which boasts 1.7 million followers on Facebook — and is a published author whose books include “True Blue” and “A Cop’s Life.” Sutton was a recurring figure on the popular police reality tv show “COPS,” was cast in the role of an officer in several featured films including the Academy Award Winning movie “Casino” with Robert De Niro, and he was honored by President Bush with the Presidential Points of Light Award.
Sutton did not have very kind things to say about the current controversy involving the Midland Borough Police Department.
“There must be some terribly contagious disease affecting Police Chiefs across America whose main symptom is testicular loss. Certainly the Chief of Police in Midland Pennsylvania, Keith McCarthy, seems to have developed a terrible case of the disease,” wrote Sutton to the followers of his Facebook page, which he uses to draw attention to stories of significance for the law enforcement community.
Lt. Sutton continued, “In what I can only describe as one of the most bizarre orders I have EVER heard of being given by a Law Enforcement ‘Leader’ (and in this guys case, I’m using the term really loosely), he has ordered his officers to, let me quote here, ‘adopt a seen but not heard from approach.’ This idiot under the direction of (you’re not gonna believe this Mayor’s name) Mayor Angela “Poobie” Adkins, has ordered his cops to stop doing police work. Why? The Mayor got some citizen complaints. I couldn’t make this up because you wouldn’t believe me. And to make this situation even more bizarre, this guy put the order IN WRITING! Not surprisingly one of his officers ‘leaked’ the memo which is attached to the article below.”
Randy Sutton pointed his followers to the Beaver Countian’s coverage and continued on with his scathing rant against Midland’s Chief, “So not only did this moronic Chief of Police issue an illegal order, HE PUT IT IN WRITING! He’s got to be one of the dumbest people ever to pin on the Chiefs badge. Now there is a criminal investigation as there should be and both this idiot and good ol’ Mayor ‘Poobie’ need to go.”
As the Beaver Countian has previously reported, the Pennsylvania State Police have initiated a criminal investigation into Chief McCarthy as a result of the directive he issued to his officers. Law enforcement sources say McCarthy has already been interviewed by investigators as part of that probe, and that the investigation by State Police is still ongoing.
Nothing wrong with Keith letting his patrolmen know that it’s ok to let a car pass with a bad headlight……. A reminder their job is to protect and not to harass and press every possible infraction that crosses town…
Bingo!!!!
Let’s place more focus on the drug issues and dealers soliciting the streets is what it should of said
Sounds like a power hungry totalitarian point of view……oh wait, he was a LEO, now it all makes sense. I don’t support the why the chief did what he did, but I do support the basic narrative – aren’t there more important things to be dealt with? No drugs, no overdoses, no theft….wow
What makes you think they deal with any important issues either? Any policeman will tell you that big things start small. A car with a broken headlight can lead you to much bigger crimes. You think a policeman is going to turn on his spidey senses and sniff out the ‘real’ crimes by being seen and not heard? That’s not how it happens.
Or maybe a driver in a car with a broken headlight will fail to see your kid riding his bike down the street some dark night. But who cares, right? As long as you’re not getting hassled by the man.
They draw enough attention with so many frequent silly stops such as bad registration tags in 2017 which they are not issued just to have a close up encounter and hope to find drug oder or alcohol … People have jobs such as these officers they need to attend timely. If my headlights out flash your damn head lights I’ll get the point, if you see me three times in one week without it fixed make a stop and give a warning, no one’s at danger no one should feel targeted. It’s sad to say for once Midland is taking a step in the right direction with taking care of only necessary issues that can cause harm in the community, nothing wrong from my perspective on his choice of words to the officers, glad to see he can be as leanient as the department can be forceful
John PAul you’re a disgusting human being. You’re a complete disgrace ..I personally messaged this internet bully reminding him there are two small children who will be affected by the way he chooses to portray things.. he answered me condescendingly and not even a week later put out a New article JUST to BASH keith and intentionally hurt someone. How absolutely disgusting …keith didn’t harm anybody no one was hurt , this is outrageous that this dude is targeting him and can’t find anything better to report on. See you in court you pos.
This douche bag “expert” law inforcer needs to shut his yap!!! Just a prime example of a “small dick with a big chip”!!!
Mike Vojnovich hit the nail right on the head. They are here to protect n serve. Not play gang leader.
We all in the county struggle. Once you get a ticket, its a SLEW of money. Much more than the replacement bulb in a tail light that you pulled me over for and made me late to work, thus creating an infraction for me at work!! Its a vicious cycle.
Im not known for really being a huge support for our local cops.
But this guy in Midland….I’d shake his hand and THANK HIM FOR BEING HUMAN AND SEEING PAST THE ALL MIGHTY DOLLAR!!!
Keep it up Chief, there’s more supporting you than not!
The officers need to remember that they work for the people of Midland. If the citizens of the town of Midland are fed up with officer harassment, they can just vote to disband the police force altogether. Given the cost of supporting a police department and lawsuits against them, more towns are just giving up on having local law enforcement altogether.