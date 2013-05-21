A Monaca man who suffers from short term memory loss is now scheduled to stand trial on allegations of drug dealing, after he forgot the terms of plea agreement that would have seen him sentenced to probation. He could now face time in a state prison if convicted of the charges.

Bryan Keith Richards, 44 of Monaca, was arrested back in March of 2012 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office after the man allegedly drove an undercover agent and a confidential informant to Aliquippa to buy crack cocaine on two separate occasions. Richards was charged with four felony counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver crack cocaine, along with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

Assistant Public Defender Kevin Kindred was assigned to defend Richards. Kindred told the Beaver Countian that the District Attorney’s Office offered his client, who had no prior criminal record, a plea deal that would see him serve time on probation. “They weren’t looking to hammer the guy or anything,” Kindred told the Beaver Countian. “They just wanted to have him on a period of supervision to assure he didn’t offend again, which we felt was reasonable.”

The problem, according to Kindred, is that Richards not only doesn’t remember the alleged crime, he also regularly forgets even talking to his defense attorney about the case — And about the all important plea deal that would keep him out of prison.

According to Kindred, Bryan Richards suffered a brain injury in 2006 that robbed him of his short term memory. Without the ability to remember the conversations he has with his attorney, Kindred says there is no way for Richards to make a knowing and voluntary plea in court. “I would talk to him extensively before court, and then slowly walk him through the plea colloquy in court, and we weren’t able to complete it,” said Kindred. “He just wouldn’t remember what was going on.”

On March 18th, a hearing was held before Judge Kim Tesla at the request of defense attorney Kindred to determine if Richards was competent to stand trial. The Beaver Countian reviewed the 168 page transcript of that hearing for this report.

“If this case goes to trial, I have no idea how to involve him. I am at a loss,” Kindred said at the time. “We have a real brain injury here, and this is a very limited individual.”

Richards’ case file contains a report by Dr. Laura Smith-Seemiller, a neuropsychologist whose evaluation determined the man suffered from a brain injury “that substantially impairs his short term memory function.”

A letter to the court by Dr. Thomas A Franz, who is Richards’ treating physician, bolstered Dr. Smith-Seemiller’s conclusion. “Bryan Richards is a patient of mine who suffered an anoxic event in 2006 and has been under my care,” wrote Dr. Franz. “As a result he has problems with his mood and cognitive impairment, including impairments of his judgement and short-term memory. These deficits impair his ability to accurately assess his interactions with other people, recall events correctly, or to make appropriate decisions regarding his personal conduct.”

“Mr. Richards’ problems do not allow him to actively participate in his own defense,” concluded Dr. Franz. “He is unable to retain any information or instructions provided to him or recall the information at a later point in time. Bryan Richards is incompetent to participate in any court proceedings.”

Assistant District Attorney Chad Parks offered no experts at the hearing to contradict the assertions of Richards’ physicians. “Not evening knowing him, it’s clear that something has occurred here,” said Parks during the hearing. “It’s affected certain abilities that he has…” Parks argued that despite any impairments Richards may have, he clearly knows the difference between right and wrong, and should answer to the charges filed against him.

Defense attorney Kindred asked Judge Tesla to agree with Dr. Franz, and rule Richards unable stand trial in the case. “I am asking that the court make the determination that he is not competent to stand trial,” said Kindred, “because by not being able to remember what is going on and explaining to him what is happening at the moment, there is no meaningful participation.”

“I understand your plight in this particular case,” said Judge Tesla. “The other scenario I have to ask you is, if I would rule him incompetent, all that would mean is the charges would pend up for up to ten years, okay, and then he would have to be evaluated every twelve months, and then you would have to have a competency hearing every twelve months… does that mean it just gives him a free ticket to go out now and deliver drugs to other people? Is that what you’re telling me the alternative is … Is that what the end result of my decision is, because I have to account for my decisions when I look in the mirror.”

Kindred told Judge Tesla that his responsibility was making sure his client was given a fair trial. “I don’t know how to stop that from happening. I don’t know the answer to that question … My main focus is, how do I have an individual that I need to have assist me during trial, and he cannot?”

Judge Tesla, noting that the man had a valid driver’s license, lived in his own apartment, and scored above proficient in both reading and mathematics, ruled that Bryan Keith Richards was competent to stand trial in the case.

Assistant Public Defender Kevin Kindred told the Beaver Countian that while Richards would like to avoid a prison sentence, he remains cognitively unable to accept a plea bargain in open court. “I will have to prepare for trial alone,” said Kindred. “There is no way Mr. Richards will be able to assist me in his defense.”

Richards is now scheduled to go on trial this July.