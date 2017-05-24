An inmate at the Beaver County Jail committed suicide on Friday night, according to a statement released by Warden William Schouppe.

County officials notified the Beaver Countian about the incident shortly after it occurred on Friday evening, although further details about the matter including the identity of the inmate were not made available until today.

Warden Schouppe detailed the incident as follows:

Jeffrey Dhayer, 32, was found unresponsive at approximately 6 pm while incarcerated in the Beaver County Jail. He was discovered in his cell by a corrections officer who attempted life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. Corrections staff and medical support personnel performed emergency medical procedures, but could not revive Mr. Dhayer. Mr. Dhayer was seen in his cell at approximately 5:30 pm by a correctional officer performing his rounds.

Mr. Dhayer was born on October 10th, 1984. He was being held in the Beaver County Jail on a warrant for Allegheny County.

Details of the incident are under investigation by authorities of the County Jail, County Detectives and the Coroners Office.