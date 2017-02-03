State Representative Jim Marshall Makes Controversial Proposal To Give Sheriffs Full Police Powers In Pennsylvania

State Representative Jim Marshall (R-Beaver/Butler) has issued a co-sponsorship memorandum seeking support in Harrisburg for a proposal to give Sheriffs and their Deputies full law enforcement powers.
Representative Marshall — whose brother-in-law is part-time Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Montani — issued the following memorandum to his colleagues in the State House on January 25th:
“I plan to introduce legislation to amend Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statues, the Judicial Code, to vest Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs with the same power to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth as currently possessed by municipal police officers.
“For many years and through numerous court cases, the authority, powers and duties of the Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs of Pennsylvania have been questioned and challenged. This proposal will delineate those issues.
“Please join me in co-sponsoring this legislation. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.”
The proposal by Representative Marshall comes at a time when Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy has been facing budget constraints and criticisms from the Board of Commissioners, who say Guy has been attempting to overreach his statutory authority by inserting himself and his Deputies into functions that are outside the scope of his office.
Under the Pennsylvania County Code, the Sheriff’s Office is considered an arm of the courts, and unlike police officers, Sheriff’s Deputies do not have any investigative powers. The job functions for Sheriff’s Offices in Pennsylvania include providing courtroom security, transporting prisoners, serving civil papers for the court and executing warrants.
Prior proposals to give Sheriffs full law enforcement powers have been met with wide-spread resistance. Statewide law enforcement organizations have previously released statements against the initiative, including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Chiefs of Police and District Attorneys associations.
The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association has previously taken a position that it would be more beneficial to have local police departments consolidate into regional forces than to authorize Sheriff’s Offices as additional law enforcement agencies.
Back in 2013, Representative Jim Marshall proposed legislation which would have allowed Sheriff’s Deputies to contract out their official services to private corporations. Marshall’s proposal came at a time when the Board of Commissioners was engaged in litigation against then-Sheriff George David, who was found to have violated provisions of the Pennsylvania County Code by ordering his Deputies to provide security to companies like Cinemark and industrial properties owned by local real estate tycoon CJ Betters. Marshall’s measure failed to garner support.
An attempt by Sheriff Tony Guy to promote Deputy Steven Montani to full-time status was blocked last year by County Commissioners, who refused to sign paperwork approving payment for the move, and then voted as members of the County Salary Board to eliminate the office’s vacant full-time positions.
See Also: Editorial: Sheriff Tony Guy Will Ruin The Republican Party The Same Way Sheriff George David Destroyed The Democrats
13 Comments
Chris KurtzFeb 3, 2017 at 3:12 pm
Are all Sheriff Departments as corrupt as the one’s locally? If not then I fully support this. They should be able to do their job to the fullest capacity.
arealregularguyFeb 3, 2017 at 10:29 am
Their job is to serve warrants, provide transportation for the jail and security for the Courthouse….Where does it say that the deputies have powers of the real police?
buzzkillFeb 3, 2017 at 10:17 am
Did this idiot do any type of study as to what this would cost the citizens of Pennsylvania ? You would have a bunch of yahoo deputies out there running up overtime and performing overlapping duties with the police. Not to mention the cost in additional equipment and wear and tear on current equipment and vehicles. This is just a flat-out stupid idea and a costly one at that.
Crime and PunishmentFeb 3, 2017 at 10:18 am
This is almost moot at this point anyway. DA Lozier already managed to get a resolution passed that allows him to deputize whoever he wants to be part of his drug task force, essentially giving those ‘deputies’ the power to investigate and arrest. They’re going to keep pushing this either through the front door or the back door. At least Marshall is has the decency to try the front door. Meanwhile, our back doors are already being violated, so to speak.
Dan Dan Is Tony's ManFeb 3, 2017 at 10:28 am
YUP Dan Camp blew Tony Guy hard when he voted to approve that mess.
Lindsey RibarFeb 3, 2017 at 3:23 pm
I mean they’re knocking down 100 grand here in Beaver County… they should have to work a little harder for their money?
arealregularguyFeb 3, 2017 at 10:23 am
OMG….Can you imagine the damage these ‘wannabes’ will cause….Most of them are political cronies of the Sheriff and have no or very little training. The Courts will be overwhelmed with lawsuits for illegal arrests being made by the undertrained deputies. When will these people understand that this is not Allegheny County, which actually has a County Police force? The Sheriff’s office has defined duties…..leave it at that. If they want to be cops, then get trained as a Police Officer and get an actual Police job.
think about itFeb 3, 2017 at 10:26 am
Chris Kurtz, its not their job. their jobs are outlined above. as it is, they can’t do their job without getting overtime. adding additional responsibilities would only cost the taxpayers more.
Steve CableFeb 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Yes that’s right
Scott TaylorFeb 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Police state sure why not
Crime and PunishmentFeb 3, 2017 at 10:28 am
My theory is that the State-level politicians are trying to justify their existence right now. There has been a lot of talk about shrinking the size of the General Assembly. Adding more responsibility to the state-level agencies and taking it away from locals means Jim and friends might not have their cushy jobs eliminated. Everyone knows that we’re playing a huge game of musical chairs and the music is about to stop. They would rather see the odd man out be the local police departments rather than themselves. There are only so many dollars to go around and Jim/Jim want it going through their pockets.
Lenny MillerFeb 3, 2017 at 3:35 pm
My question is this,Is he doing this for the better good or is it because his brother in law was blocked from becoming full time?
Lorri Beatrice-BaldelliFeb 3, 2017 at 3:39 pm
No no no….