State Rep Jim Christiana Releases Video Announcing Candidacy For US Senate

State Rep Jim Christiana Releases Video Announcing Candidacy For US SenateBy John Paul - Apr 7, 20175 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter State Representative Jim Christiana / press photoState Representative Jim Christiana (R-15) has released a video officially announcing his candidacy for United State Senator. The video can be viewed in full below:
Lol his backwards ass? Yeah okay, john Fetterman will run him into the ground.
Smart play by Christiana….Sen Bob Casey is ripe for an upset. Casey is a lazy politician with no real accomplishments at any of the positions of trust the public has given him. Positions that he got because he has the same name as his father, a man of conviction and true accomplishment. Casey is a lazy politician, but an even lazier campaigner. He very well could be upset by a hard driving and high energy opponent.
That hard driving, high energy opponent would have to have smarts….Wonder Boy is a little short in that department.
He would fit right in with Trump and Devos….Privatize everything in education.
Arm chair quarterbacks on political front stand by and cast doubt, lol lol lol.
Jimmy boy wins by 5 points
This state of politics hungry for fresh, new energetic.
Hopefully he stays true to democratic voters that made him relevant. If so he will win easy and be moving up from there…..