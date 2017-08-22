Republican State Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-10, New Beaver) has posted a video of himself receiving firearms training in response to an incident of vandalism at his home.

Representative Bernstine told the 3,200 followers of his campaign’s Facebook page today that he is prepared to defend himself and his family if necessary.

“Luckily for the folks who thought it was a good idea to vandalize my home, you were just out of reach of the security cameras on our property,” wrote Bernstine. “Throwing trash and human feces on my driveway makes you a pretty disgusting human being. I would strongly recommend that you not try to enter our home or property. As you can see, we are willing and able to protect ourselves. My family and I will not be intimidated and I will never stop standing up for the things I believe in. #CastleDoctrine”

The video shows Representative Bernstine receiving tactical firearms instruction from Sam Piccinini, a retired police officer and former Republican sheriff candidate. Piccinini commented on Bernstine’s video, reiterating the State Representative’s warning:

“To the individual(s) who thought it to be entertaining or fun to attack Mr. Bernstine’s Home and property, I take great pleasure and pride in issuing you this WARNING!!!!!! I trained this man and his wife to protect themselves and their entire family, if you dare to take him to task and or test his limitations, I can Guarantee you that you will be opening pandora’s Box to the level of your worst imaginable nightmare. I trained them to be more than capable of defending themselves against the scum that you are, and if you ever cross the line with this family your guaranteed to get a one way express ticket to meet your maker..!!!!! Keep up the great job you are doing Aaron, God and fate will handle the rest….”