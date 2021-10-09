State Police Make Arrest For The Murder Of Sharon Benyo

The Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest for the murder of Sharon Benyo.

John Westley Johnson, 68 of Beaver Falls, is facing charges of felony criminal homicide and the prohibited possession of a firearm. Benyo, 46, was found by utility workers shot twice in the head on Wednesday off Route 51 in Chippewa Township. Police allege Benyo was murdered by Johnson on Monday.

Johnson has been arraigned and is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond due to the nature of the charges against him.