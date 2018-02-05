The Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury will be convening next week to begin hearing testimony about alleged corruption in Beaver County, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the proceedings.
The Grand Jury investigations are just a piece of a county-wide effort by the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and several federal agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation — that was first reported by the Beaver Countian last month.
During the past several weeks investigators with State Police have conducted numerous interviews of witnesses in separate investigations involving the Aliquippa and Ambridge Police Departments, according to five sources with knowledge of the interviews. Several individuals who have been interviewed by investigators spoke to the Beaver Countian directly about the ongoing probes on condition they not be identified by name.
Some interviews involving the Aliquippa Police Department have been conducted with the assistance of investigators from the Organized Crime Section of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Sources tell the Beaver Countian that FBI Special Agents have also been making inquiries involving the Aliquippa Police Department and the City of Aliquippa. Sources say the FBI has previously conducted interviews involving the Ambridge Police Department.
Based on information obtained by the Beaver Countian it appears state law enforcement officials are taking a “ringed target” approach to their investigations, starting with probes into municipalities on the outer rings while slowly but deliberately working their way in towards a center bullseye — the courthouse and county government.
Along with the Aliquippa and Ambridge Police Departments, the Beaver Countian has confirmed that individuals in the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and officials in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas have been targets of active investigation over the past month.
Proceedings of the Statewide Investigating Grand Jury are secretive and it is unclear for certain what next week’s witness testimony will pertain to, although it appears the Aliquippa Police Department, the City of Aliquippa, and individuals associated with it are currently the subject of greatest scrutiny by state investigators.
The Beaver Countian has previously reported that Federal authorities have been investigating whether any of the alleged activities that may have occurred in Beaver County could fall under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — RICO — which can be used to prosecute a pattern of crimes that would otherwise be barred by statues of limitations at the state level.
State and federal law enforcement officials have been making inquiries into prominent business figures, law enforcement personnel, and former and current county elected officials as part of their lengthy corruption investigations.
Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier and County Detectives have all been excluded from assisting in the investigations. District Attorney Lozier previously attempted to prevent the Pennsylvania State Police from investigating complaints about possible corruption in the courthouse.
Note: This article originally referred to Aliquippa as a “Borough,” when it is in fact a “City.” The error has been corrected.
It’s about time! So glad to see the BC sheriff’s dept is part of the investigation. From the top to the bottom…that courthouse needs a thorough cleaning!
It seems that the higher powers that be feel a general house-cleaning is in order before the alleged giant economic engine that is the Cracker Plant becomes operational. In any event, an overdue exercise of required oversight.
About time uncle Sam looks out for the people of Beaver County. Whose citizens Have been killed abused assaulted and slandered at will. The most victimized population in the United States. We will have reason to smile when they all pay for what they have done………
Thank you JP once again for your amazing reporting! You are really exposing corruption and maybe something will finally be done. Actions have consequences and these people’s actions are about to catch up with them.
The trouble is that it has been a moving target for so long. I wish them the best of luck with their investigation. I am with all of you that something needs done. It doesn’t take Dick Tracy to figure out where to start. It’s getting people to talk. The real actors aren’t afraid of the suits.
If, and ONLY if, none of the “Unholy Trinity” (Betters the father, David the sons and Unis the holy ghost) are included in this investigation, it really doesn’t matter. These people are pulling the strings in this county.
I had been saying for years something had to be going on. Now the truth will finally come out. Sounds like there will be some job openings in the near future.
this probably helped getting the eye put on the county. https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-announces-community-revitalization-commitments-aliquippa/
Where do all the defenders of these people stand now? And those who thought JP’s articles were unfounded? Judge diBenedetto, and quality queen come to mind immediately. I am so grateful for this grand jury. The hard-working, honest people of the county deserve it, especially the elderly voters who have been duped all these years.
Maybe Naim’s widow and family will finally get some justice?
Brilliant! Start with the peons who will race each other to flip and turn into witnesses for the Commonwealth in hopes of saving their own asses. I hear that there is a certain mayor who knows that his fat ass would be used as a sexual pinata in prison, so let’s see how long it takes him to sing. (Hopefully this will also put an end to his delusions of running for county commissioner).
The best part of this is that if they can indict a few of the wealthy shot callers on racketeering offenses, they can seize all of their assets at the time of the indictment and won’t have wait for a finding of guilt. That also means that they won’t have the funds to pay for a private attorney. I wonder how well they are going to mesh with their public defenders.
How ironic that an individual who wasn’t being financially harmed by the current property assessment methodology may suddenly find that with the stroke of a pen they no longer have any property in the county.