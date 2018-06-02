Beaver County Detectives have warned the family of Rachael DelTondo it could be many months before an arrest is made for her murder and have attempted to convince the slain woman’s mother to stop speaking out publicly, according to multiple sources close to the family.
Courthouse sources confirm to the Beaver Countian what others are saying: County Detectives and Aliquippa Police are now resigned to the fact they do not yet have enough to present a winnable case at trial against a possible suspect; they will wait for forensic reports to come in on the evidence they have gathered as work continues to collect additional information.
District Attorney David Lozier would not confirm publicly what those around him are privately saying.
“I will not confirm anything except that we have a solid investigation team of County detectives and Aliquippa detectives with support from the PA State Police and Federal Agencies,” Lozier told the Beaver Countian. “We will make an announcement when we have an arrest. Anything before then will merely distort the investigation which is already distorted by media and rumors and unfounded conspiracy theories.”
Law enforcement sources told the Beaver Countian that the Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation have made available their crime labs and experts for evidence analysis, but neither of the outside agencies are directly involved as part of the investigative team.
Attorney Michael Santicola represents Sheldon Jeter, Jr., who has been the target of multiple search warrants executed by investigators. Santicola has called the murder of DelTondo a crime of cover-up not passion — no official suspects or persons of interest have been named in the case.
“I am not sure what evidence they are hoping to find. There is nothing more they are going to find,” said attorney Santicola, who believes investigators are looking at the wrong people. “I feel bad for Rachael’s mother.”
who, in their right mind, would attempt to try to silence the mother of a murdered child ??? and why ?
Who couldn’t agree with this
Lozier is in way over his head on this one. His reputation of being “Stonewall Loser” is haunting him. clearly this case needs supporting evidence and thoroughly handled with care.
This investigation has already unraveled in the public eye with a multitude of twists and turns. From the ex fiance, to the policeman and his daughter, to the young man initially investigated and his brothers.
We also have the ex fiance donating K-9 cruisers and no-one has addressed that Apds K-9 unit has ties to the David sheriff term, that K-9 program, and the PSP.
The whole thing has classic Beaver County cronyism all over it with a side of nepotism to boot. It should be handled by federal investigators completely for this young ladies family to have any confidence that justice may happen.
The media exposure (no offense JP) also hasnt helped in many instances as the mainstream outlets have painted this girl in a horrible light and only focused on what the APD investigated initially. Its all been portrayed as a script of events they want you to accept not an actual inquiry as to who did what and why.
the whole things like a train wreck you know is horrific yet cant help but stare at in fascination.
The “FIX IS IN!!!”
Sooo….Did Dudly Do-Right Watkins Fuck up the crime scene to get this FUBAR outcome not??!! WTF!
Hey Mr Lozier here’s a suggestion…Do your damn job in an professonal, expedient and an unbiased manner…..and maybe, just maybe there will be no time, need or even opportunity for people to have to “distort” , start “rumors” and even ..God forbid.’…offer up any booga booga tinfoil hat “unfounded conspiracy theories”.
Ever since you were elected to do the work of the people in bringing change to all the factual illegal shenanigans that have plagued our County for decades it truly appears you have earned the nickname that has been given to you…..Stonewall Lozier….of course let Mungo be clear in that this entire stament given is nothing more than one man’s OPINION , but Mungo will let the likes and dislikes be the deciding factor as to whether or not he is alone in this OPINION! Good day Sir and just as Sen Schumer once told a disgraceful Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke……..Now go and get back to doing the peoples work and………please bring some closure to this poor young lady’s family and friends.
Is there also an ongoing investigation into matters involving the Courthouse or has this case taken precedence and all the manpower.
Looks like an “expert” that knew how to leave no evidence was involved…