Sources: Investigators Gather Up Hundreds Of More Documents As Part Of Ethics Probe Into Former Commissioner Spanik

Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission had copies made of over 500 pages of documents from the courthouse last week as part of a long-running investigation into former Democratic County Commissioner Joe Spanik, according to multiple sources.
The Beaver Countian published an investigative report in January of 2016 first revealing a trove of documents from Joe Spanik’s political operation which were discovered on a county computer that had been used by his secretary, Lisa Walker.
Following the publication of the Beaver Countian’s report, District Attorney David Lozier instructed his County Detectives to do a preliminary investigation into the matter. Lozier said his detectives verified there was information that warranted further inquiry and referred the case to the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, saying he wanted to avoid any appearances of political bias and that the Commission may be able to seek more substantial penalties if a prosecution proved appropriate than would be available if his office handled the case.
Sources tell the Beaver Countian that ethics investigators made contact with the courthouse this week, having county officials make copies of over 500 pages of Joe Spanik’s campaign finance and disclosure forms archived by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections.
As the Beaver Countian has previously reported, investigators visited the courthouse in August of last year as well, conducting interviews of several county officials. Sources have also told the Beaver Countian that state investigators have been in contact with Henderson Printing in Rochester, a company that printed campaign literature for several county officials including then-Commissioner Joe Spanik. Investigators have visited venues which have hosted campaign fundraisers for Spanik, and have conducted interviews of several politicos throughout the county.
No charges have been filed against former Commissioner Joe Spanik to date; it is unknown when the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission may complete its investigation.
13 Comments
Ron ScherfelFeb 4, 2017 at 3:04 pm
So glad I got out of that corrupted place beaver county crooks
John Q TaxpayerFeb 4, 2017 at 10:13 am
Lozier said his detectives verified there was information that warranted further inquiry and referred the case to the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, saying he wanted to avoid any appearances of political bias and that the Commission may be able to seek more substantial penalties if a prosecution proved appropriate than would be available if his office handled the case.
That statement is so fucking ridiculous it is laughable. Turn it over to the State Ethics Commission but sit back for a year and DO NOTHING about the violations and malfeasance of Madam Queen and Vince LaValle. These fucking people should all be in prison.
CountyisbrokenFeb 4, 2017 at 10:13 am
What’s amazing in my opinion is he’s afraid of Javen’s. He won’t do shit to her shes definitely got to him some how some way….. Call the FBI Of Pittsburgh for results these cover ups and continued audits are just costing the taxpayer’s of Beaver County more money it’s really ashame.
LostDollarsFeb 4, 2017 at 10:21 am
Exactly what I was thinking. Lozier has no problem turning over the investigation to the state to avoid the appearance of bias but fires the state boys when it comes to Connie. She has something on him for sure.
equalizer13Feb 4, 2017 at 10:14 am
Another one bites the dust. More cover for Connie. If Joe was smart, (which is very questionable) he would turn states evidence and help clean up the mess he and his cronies created. He doesn’t have the decency to make amends to the taxpaying public. Self serving hack right until he is charged. This county is crying out for a grand jury to save the taxpayers or we will be taxed into oblivion by the ongoing corruption.
equalizer13Feb 4, 2017 at 10:14 am
One pompous and arrogant SOB also.
equalizer13Feb 4, 2017 at 10:32 am
Why do the wheels of justice turn so slowly for Beaver County crooks? Little people go to trial and are incarcerated very quickly. Guess they all gotta remember to cover their asses and circle the wagons around the Queen.
John Q TaxpayerFeb 4, 2017 at 10:33 am
I think Lozier played under power lines when he was a kid or been drinking water with high levels of lead and TCE because he is sure the hell cuckoo for Coco Puffs.
equalizer13Feb 4, 2017 at 10:35 am
Stonewall is all over the map with his idiotic statements to the public. No wonder he hides in the dungeon dreading a visit from the Queen. One day he is for outside help, then he is not. WTF is sit with you Stonewall? You are so over your head you are making a fool out of yourself. Better to remain silent than open mouth and remove all doubt of your lack of legal expertise.
John Q TaxpayerFeb 4, 2017 at 10:42 am
Lozier is one that should be looked at by the Ethics Commission. The only thing he seems to be good at is spitting in the taxpayers face.
OutofBC17%taxFeb 4, 2017 at 11:05 am
Simple…He is hoping everyone forgets about The Queen. By taking down someone that used employees and computers for his campaign, but I don’t think this amounts to millions that The Queen lost, stoled, gave away or to pay of our DA. If these elected officials want to spend our hard earned tax money, at least take out The Queen Bee!
eddiepghFeb 4, 2017 at 11:07 am
what? maybe he broke the law but no crime was committed…set him free 🙂
tinkergalootFeb 4, 2017 at 11:09 am
i really dont think they are affraid of cunt t javens more like they are all owned by cjb and if dirt gets out on them it will lead back to him.
who else in beaver county can afford to buy a state rep?