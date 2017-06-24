County Commissioners have changed their minds and will not be allowing a new internet service provider to house equipment in the county’s 911 Center after all, according to multiple county officials who spoke on condition they not be quoted by name.

During their public work session on June 8th the Commissioners tentatively approved a proposal by GoNetspeed — a fiber optic internet service provider out of New York City — to house equipment in the 911 Center in exchange for providing free internet access to the facility. The county’s Information Technology Department suggested that allowing the company to co-locate equipment in the county’s emergency services building would enable it to compete with Comcast, possibly leading to lower priced internet service in the area.

A source in county government says an article published by the Beaver Countian generated a significant number of comments from the public which “raised concerns not initially thought of by the Board,” and that Commissioners now plan to “let the proposal by GoNetspeed die on the vine in the [county’s] law department.”

“[The Board] initially saw the proposal by GoNetspeed as a money saving opportunity for the county budget,” said the official. “[The Board] has come to realize that allowing the use of the emergency operations center for private commercial purposes would be unwise.”