Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy is among a small group of county officials who have recruited Chamber of Commerce President Jack Manning to run for Commissioner in the 2019 Republican primary, according to sources who have spoken directly to the individuals about next year’s county elections.
Sheriff Guy, a Republican, had initially sought out Manning as a potential candidate to run against Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley, although Egley later announced she will not be seeking re-election and will focus the remainder of her term helping to fight corruption in county government.
While the Beaver Countian has confirmed Manning’s intentions with well-placed sources in county politics, Manning denied he will be running for public office when contacted directly, saying, “I’m not running for anything. [I’m] committed to what I’m doing at the Chamber.”
Sources say Manning wants to finish out this year at the Chamber of Commerce and does not intend to openly discuss his political plans until early 2019.
District Attorney David Lozier and Coroner David Gabauer have also been actively working with Guy to recruit candidates for the 2019 county elections, according to sources in the Republican Party.
Jack Manning had an unsuccessful run for Commissioner back in 2011, a loss largely attributed to his status as an Independent candidate on the ballot. Manning’s self-financed campaign saw a storefront headquarters in Bridgewater and local cable ads airing on HGTV, MSNBC, and CNN, all branding his “I Back Jack” campaign slogan.
Also privately discussing his intentions to run for County Commissioner in 2019 is Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker, who has told a large circle of people that he prayed about the matter and is now committed to running in the Democratic primary.
See Also:
– LEAKED: Partnership’s “Wish List” For State Funding Includes Big Money For Politically Connected Developers And Groups
The Chamber of Commerce is the devil- pushing open borders and slave foreign workers to compete with Americans. Anything or anyone affiliated with the Koch brother’s Chamber of Commerce should be rejected out right.
It’s “Beer Thirty,” at icanread’s.
I think that Torrance State Hospital is missing a patient.
Oh, I’m sorry. Do you pay your CoC boys club dues every month? A huge % of the population despises the CoC. If they were just a local social club, fine, but the national Chamber is destructive. Be aware what you are paying into.
I will not vote for anyone hooked up in any type government or law enforcement. My vote will go to an unknown underdog regular Joe that knows the suffering of low wages, increasing taxes and wasteful spending. Someone who is familiar with using their own vehicle to get themselves to work, paying their own fuel costs, insurance, repairs. Someone that knows what it is to worry about putting food on the table, paying the light bill and trying to get and keep health insurance. I will vote for NOBODY that is already experienced in government and taking from the people. When the people fear their government, it is no longer the peoples government. That is exactly what we have now.
JohnQ, Nicely Done !
Thank You Sir
You mean an unknown like Sandie Egley? But you still aren’t happy.
Yep, like her.
Unknown like her, but she wasn’t struggling to buy food and pay bills.
When a people fear their government its time to. I wont finish the quote but Benjamin Franklin wrote it as a warning to his fellow Americans. An everlasting warning.
Over Achievers, DA David Lozier and Coroner David Gabauer have also been actively working with TinyTonyGuy to recruit candidates …. Where do they find the time in their day to day exhaustive duties.
‘I Backed Jack’ in 2011, but he now has a couple of strikes against him. First, anyone that Tony Guy and that gang supports HAS to be crooked, or they wouldn’t back them. Second, the Chamber has been working way too closely with some local businessman who are already firmly established to receive grant money directly rather than going through the normal channels that might result in new businesses being developed (going back to my first point). The local tycoons do not need my grant/tax money. Third, if he is telling us right now that he is not running and he turns around and runs, then he’s a liar. I have no more time for lying, even little white lies. That speaks to character, not just gamesmanship.
Dwan Walker?? Just what we need, more Aliquippa politics. How bout you try to run Aliquippa and it’s police department since it’s apparent the chief or anyone else in that corrupt place can’t do it. Vote no for anyone from Aliquippa, Center or Monaca running for anything.
Right, no ALIQUIPPA, no Center, no Monaca politicians! keep praying Dwan
Damn right he’s going to run with the “good ole boys” of Friends and Family, Inc. A lot more taxpayer money on the county government side to waste. All you need to read is who is encouraging him to run. Vote them all out next time. Plus side is he won’t lack cash as he is pals with the local “tycoons”. Money and power. That’s your bottom line.
Doesn’t appear he’s missed many corporate luncheons either. Another fat cat politician squealing to get at the county taxpayers trough. Dwan as a candidate for what? He needs to get a real job first.
Look at Alighetto and imagine that on a larger countywide scale. Borrowing a popular phrase “A shithole!” I don’t care if we get newbies that don’t know shit. Look what “Experience” has gotten us so far?
Come on Man … Da-mayor said it himself, He does what he does, for the chest bumps and high fives. Aliquippa just got a 3+ million $ grant TO BUY, again! TO BUY, then demolish 18 homes/ businesses. Do you think any of those parcels might have been picked up for pennies on the dollar, then resold to some insiders, friends, relatives, and those that are owed favors ? There is little to nothing left to Aliquippa and the decay is unstoppable. Let’s look at history and prior grant money. What did Aliquippa get? Some trees and flowers in the ONCE down town. Not good for Aliquippa not good for the County. You just ain’t got it save the tears.
>http://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/officials-announce-multimillion-dollar-plan-to-revitalize-aliquippa-1/677365729
Jack I know Tony Guy’s got a silk tongue but don’t make the same mistake David Lozier did stay far far away from him!!!
I agree Get Straight, DO NOT VOTE for anyone south of the Ohio River. Especially, Monaca, Center and Alighetto. They are born and bred corruption with their milk and church wafers.
Kiss of death, Jack and as for Dwan….keep praying, you know what thoughts and prayers are good for these days.
Look at this county. The WEAKEST , POOREST area, Aliquippa, is the most involves and influential area in Shithole County. With their track record of success and achievement. That explains a lot around here.
Anyone with a backround in law enforcement will be no good to us. They are already against the people by nature.
I disagree. Blanket statements are seldom true. There are many good men and women in law enforcement…and many not so good. I will say that Mr. Guy’s recommendation of Mr. Manning is suspect.
The midget does not have a creative bone in his corrupt body. Trying to screw Beaver County with that Aliquippa bullshit. Georgie David did the same thing. Why not bring Veon back Make Georgie sheriff again. And make his brothers commissioners. Take a good look around Ambridge Monaca Beaver Falls Kinda looks a lot like beautiful downtown Aliquippa. Gotta get rid of these people even if they have to be dragged out kicking and screaming. And Lozier hell the average ten year old wouldn’t let Lozier prosecute a bicycle theft. No wrong doing here little boy. That’s what they treat the people of Beaver County like.Children they can lie to and abuse at will.
While I don’t always agree with John Q, he expresses the opinion that non-government candidates seek office. I agree that we should consider average, tax paying, working citizens and small business owners be given a shot to run things. Without question, the Beaver County government has failed us for quite some time. I wont patronize anyone by suggesting that electing the average citizen just be given a shot because “they cant do any worse” than those currently running Beaver County into the ground, but that is likely true. The discussion of a candidates qualifications and experience is often debated but remember education, having certain degrees and certain experience does not necessarily mean they will be a good politician. Common sense, good work ethics, and a sense of commitment are all good qualities a politician needs but rarely possesses.
Beaver County is not friendly to small business owners. Many small businesses are double taxed via the Business Privilege Tax. This is a hardship for those of us who had small businesses. No tax breaks for the hundreds of small pizza shops, beauty shops, and service stations, but SHELL gets breaks, favors and county officials drool over them to the point it is pathological. We relocated to Butler County, lower taxes, less corruption, fewer government employees with a significantly lower budget while having more citizens. Less crime, lower unemployment, more recreation and community facilities to use. I think Sandy is qualified and has been doing well and is just overwhelmed by all the corruption/cronyism/nepotism etc. Its up to the voters to get her help.
Politicians often go to “grassroots” campaigning maybe now its time for voters to look for a “grassroot” candidates.
I agree, gringo. My county is the same. No conflicts, overspending, blatant nepotism, or shady backroom deals here, just officials with a conscious. That is why I can look objectively at beaver county, where I was raised. The cancer has been there at least 50 years. My classmates were the children or cousins of the “favored” ones. It is simply outrageous how the county has been so devastated by the actions of a few.
C’mon Tony, Sylvia was only kidding.
We need some everyday person with experience in business and don’t live like crooked Connie, or a million dollar house. Someone that knows the taxpayers are the boss! What taxpayers make between $50 and $100k and pays pennies a month for a benefit package like they receive! Plus they can leave after 8 years with a great benefits package and never do a thing!
If the state police and FBI takes the criminals out in buses I would consider running for Treasurer. I have the business experience to do it. But would be hated.
Because I would fight for employees to get wages that’s compatible to BC wages and pay what the average person pays for benefits. I currently pay $1000 a month for family insurance. Increases in salary should be earned, not voted on.
We don’t need a local government bigger then Pittsburgh. Or more people in the sheriff’s department then most Counties in PA. It’s all a joke. Our county is not a shit hole, it’s the (some) government employees.
So instead of doing the job these fucks where elected to do, they are instead trying to figure out how to stay in power and fuck us up the ass some more.
I hope that the cancer that killed DeFilippi is contagious and kills everyone of these useless fucks before the next election. One can only hope.
That’s nice that the sheriff is recruiting people to run for office. Sounds more like a death wish than a blessing in this Mayberry RFD County. I hear Jared Kushner is being vetted for Connie Javen’s position later this year too.
Does anything that comes out of the Sheriff’s mouth have any merit? smh
Dwan is praying that there will be plenty of newly created jobs for his family, relatives and friends. That $3 million will vanish like the proceeds from the sale of FR…now you see it, now you don’t. where did it go?
So our options will be puppets controlled by the Midget and Stonewall or Dwan who was told by a burning bush that he needs to “earn” more money from the population of the entire country even though the town that he’s managed for years now is still just as big of a shithole as it was when he started.
Gee, that’s sort of like having to pick between getting herpes or gonorrhea.
Correction – Alighetto is a BIGGER SHITHOLE now then it was before DEE-WON got in!
This seems like an awful lot of trouble just to make Sylvia Treasurer.