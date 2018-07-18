The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Aliquippa early this morning.

Officials say one man was shot and killed and a second sustained a gunshot wound at around 1:00 a.m. on the 100 block of 3rd avenue.

An official told BeaverCountian.com the shooting may have been the result of an alleged home invasion.

“It is believed it was an attempted home invasion,” said the official. “Both of the suspects had D.E.A. (Drug Enforcement Agency) shirts on.”

Officials stress the suspects were not actual law enforcement officers.

“The homeowner shot one of the suspects who died on scene and believes he may have shot the second suspect as well,” said the official. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound during the encounter, according to officials, and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The second suspect has not been located as of the time of this report. Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for 36-year-old Dana Penny, who they consider armed and dangerous. Penny was already wanted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office on felony drug charges following a raid conducted by the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation in Aliquippa on June 19. Aliquippa Police told BeaverCountian.com at the time that authorities seized illegal narcotics with an estimated the street value of $30,000.

A state police helicopter was seen searching the area this morning.

The Aliquippa Police Department turned the case over to the Pennsylvania State Police in accordance with a new policy set by Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock.

“Beaver County Detectives are not on scene,” said the official.

Police have not yet released names of the men involved in the incident.

BeaverCountian.com will have updates on this breaking story as more information becomes available.