Republican Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy’s wife Sylvia is stomping into the political fray again this holiday season, posting a nasty little message to Wayne Kress’ Facebook page.
Democrat Wayne Kress — who announced earlier this year he will be running again for Sheriff in 2019 — posted a photo of himself dressed as Santa Claus to his “Kress for Sheriff” Facebook page last week. Kress had volunteered to play the role of Kris Kringle as part of a fundraiser for the Humane Society.
Kress accompanied his photo with a brief holiday message, “I had such a great time today helping the Beaver County Humane Society raise money!! These are just some of the animals that paid me a visit, all of them were on the nice list!!”
Sheriff Guy’s wife Sylvia publicly posted a comment to Kress’ photograph today, saying, “To bad you aren’t on the nice list.. Pathetic liars never are!”
Wayne Kress told the Beaver Countian he was disappointed with the lump of coal left for him by Sylvia.
“I wish Sheriff Tony Guy and his wife Sylvia a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” said Kress when asked his thoughts about Guy’s comment.
Sylvia Guy is heavily involved with the Beaver County Republican Committee along with her husband.
Has she looked in the mirror much lately?? She may see more than a pathetic liar when she does #BitterMuch
Wayne Kress handled it very well. More proof that he has the character and integrity to lead. I can’t wait to vote for him again.
She’s a sweet lady.
Such class 😍
She was just following the liberal logic 101 playbook . Preach tolerance and acceptance then attack , insult, slander and discredit
She’s a republican. Last I knew that would make her more of a conservative than liberal. WTH lady?!
Too bad she couldn’t spell “too”. What a hateful thing to do/say on a lovely Christmas post. Not that I needed her help but she certainly solidifies my vote for Wayne Kress. Have you not even an ounce of class, lady? The lies and ugliness from you and your husband are what is ugly, not Wayne Kress, a decent man who really showed you up with his response. Do you even have the capacity to comprehend how ignorant, ugly and disgusting your comment was?
Silvia, you’re a mess.
Husbund and wife a true match. But definetly not made in heaven.
what a classy classy woman. the sheriff must be proud.
I agree!! #NoClass #VeryUnhappyWoman
I am a devout Conservative in my Political beliefs and I think Wayne Kress is a much better man . If Sylvia wrote that comment she is a very bitter unhappy woman. ( I wonder why?) Georgiesguns for County Commissioner .
Guess who wears the pants?
