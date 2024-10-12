Sheriff Guy’s Attack Ad Violated County Policy – Used Taxpayer Resources

Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy violated county policies by using taxpayer funded resources as part of a partisan political attack ad. Despite a public outcry, Guy remains defiant and local officials claim there is nothing they can do.
