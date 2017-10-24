Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy had high praise for Commissioner Dan Camp during a speech at a political function sponsored by the Republican Party of Beaver County. Guy’s remarks were made last Thursday at the party’s annual Whistle Stop event for candidates.
Sheriff Guy was speaking at the gathering as a surrogate for State Representative Jim Christiana, who has announced his candidacy for United States Senator. Guy is working as Beaver County Chair of Christiana’s campaign.
The start of Sheriff Guy’s remarks follow as given at the event:
“I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I choose my friends carefully, and much of what I do in that arena is based on character. So I want to mention a couple of people who are in this room who I think highly of character wise.
“At the top of that list I look at a couple of people who have become very good friends of mine who I ran with for county-wide office here, and that is [Coroner] Dave Gabauer and [District Attorney] Dave Lozier. Those are two guys who base their decisions on what’s the right thing to do and they follow through with that. They have high morals and high ethics and they follow through with that.
“[County Commissioner] Dan Camp and I got off on some shaky ground, on some rough footing early on in our public service as citizens of the County of Beaver. But I can say this, even though we didn’t agree on every issue Dan Camp never made it personal. There was never any name calling, there was no demeaning language, and that’s a sign of character. I venture to say that there are some things that Dan has done recently that’s shown me that he is really, really, progressing. He’s a young man, much younger than me, and he is really, really, progressing as a leader and as a public servant. I venture to say that at some point in time Dan has the opportunity to be considered maybe the best county commissioner that this county has ever had — just keep making the right decisions for the right reasons.
“Several people who aren’t here, [State Rep] Jim Marshall, [State Rep] Aaron Bernstine, [State Senator] Elder Vogel, public officials who have high character and I respect that and they have become friends of mine also.
“I can’t help but to mention [state rep candidate] Josh Kail. I have had lunch with Josh a couple of times over the last month, and not only the ride to lunch, but during our lunch, our conversations have gone so far beyond politics — the issues of what’s important in life, and friends, and family, and service. As a matter of fact I told my wife last Friday when I got home, the more I get to talk to this guy the more I like him and for those reasons. I mentioned that to [State Rep] Jim Christiana on the phone last night, so please get to know Josh and support him because I think he’s worthy of your support.
“In 2015 Jim [Christiana] introduced me here, and he introduced me by talking about our first conversation, a 15 minute coffee that turned into about an hour and a half discussion and that discussion, again, went to faith and family and friendship and the reasons for public service.
“So now, I’m a little bit into this speech, they told me it was going to be 5 minutes and Cathy is looking at me, and she’s like, ‘when are you going to get to the stuff about Jim [Christiana]?'”
After Sheriff Guy’s remarks about those in local government he went on to talk about Jim Christiana’s candidacy for United States Senator.
It’s sort of like Charles Manson giving a compliment to Ted Bundy.
except there were a few people who liked bundy and manson
“There was never any name calling, there was no demeaning language, and that’s a sign of character.”……
Um, no, Tony, that’s a sign of adulthood. Grow the fuck up.
that was a reference to the other Republican commissioner.
Ya he’s a little baby child his whole speech was him thinking he’s smart attacking Sandy Egley but not naming her he’s mad because mommy didn’t give Tony a cookie. Tony goes to Dan for cookies because Dan never says no no wonder Tony’s getting fat.
I heard Tony Guy was arrogant but wow!
Just wow!
A pre-empted propaganda statement to re-elect camp? Re-elect Camp and get taken to the cleaners. I wouldn’t let that bald headed bastard wax my car.
Guy is supporting Christiana, that’s very disappointing. Please Tony, tell me what he’s done during his tenure except pad his pocket with charter school money. When Jimmy boy doesn’t get elected where will he land with a county job?
Now I have a. List of all the people NOT TO VOTE for. I voted for all of them, including Guy, but they have all disappointed me. What a bunch of losers.
It’s Amateur Hour once again in Beaver County. Tony, you are coming off as a kiss ass and it is clear that you are rubbing elbows with folks that you think can help you with your future political aspirations. It’s also clear who is feeding Loser with misinformation on how to run his office and make decisions that an ambulance chaser doesn’t have the knowledge to make. Your list may provide some folks with a “no vote” list come election time. Loser needs to distance himself from Guy and Gall if he wishes to garner any level of respect and competence but then again, it’s probably already too late.
This is Tiny Tony jockeying for position for a run at county commissioner. He knows he’s not going to win re-election for county sheriff, soooo……..He is going to run for commissioner. That is why he is colluding with Danny Boy.
I can see the signs now…….”Tiny Tony and Danny Boy Wonder for commissioner. A dynamic duo!”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!
IM A BIG BOY!
“Character.” An unfortunate choice of words to tie all those listed people together in a Christiana support speech. Try “personality” instead. Nice try, but no cigar. And “character wise?” Ain’t no such animal unless you are counting characters in programming.
Try again, my friend. Wrong words, wrong people.
Dan Camp needs no help or support from Sheriff Guy, because he has a near unbeatable last name in Beaver County. Sheriff Guy on the other hand, very much needs Dan Camp’s help. I’ve never been a fan of the Camps. Charlie Camp was an absolutely disaster and continued to get reelected. Dan Camp so far has not been as bad as Charlie.
They all need each other equally because none of them can stand on their own merits. They rely on a network of support, and the more they can intertwine their networks, the better chance they have of winning. That’s their entire strategy. They are a gang, they are not part of any political party anymore.
OR Buzz could it be, tiny tony sings the praises of Camp to keep him in the commissioners seat to avoid Dumbo Dan winning AGAIN by name recognition, the job of “Write Your Own Future as State Rep.” A job I am sure tiny tony has been getting schooled on by ” MY MAN, jchristiana.”
The Midget is a f-cking narcissist! He can’t balance a budget, manage an office and has no respect from the taxpaying public. Anyone he named is a piece of shit political hack like him. Some of them fooled me the first time but not again. He’s a f-cking conniver and is scheming to run for Commissioner and then he can really take care of Friends and Family Inc. Our taxes will be sky high and corruption will flourish again. Happy days are here again. The following people need to go next election: Queen Connie, Midget, Stonewall, Conehead, Gabauer and ESPECIALLY ambulance chaser Stonewall Loser. This article paints a picture of Camp that is very revealing about his character. Being endorsed by the Midget is like a kiss from Gotti. Goodbye Dan. Stop scheming and get your ass back to balancing a budget. Christiana appears to be the Godfather in this political circus. He, like the Midget have delusions of grandeur and a very high opinion of themselves. Too bad the taxpaying public can see through their charade. Clean house again next election!
Raising money to buy bicycles for special needs children was an excellent act of kindness. Now this story comes out and makes me believe this was done to manipulate and bamboozle the voters for the next election. FORGET IT CAMP! YOU ARE OUT!
“Disgruntled” — so true.
“They are a gang, they are not part of any political party anymore.”
Except that it has always been a gang from south of the Ohio River. This perpetuates that.
Time to stop the State Cop background bullshit, Tony. It hasn’t worked as Sheriff, and it won’t work as Commissioner. Hell, save time and go for State Representative. It’s easier to make up your own rules there and pull the strings in Beaver County.
Pass the barf bag.
An Audience with MommaGuy …..Maybe MommaGuy is callin’ da shots.
YOU ARE OUT !!!
Tony’s blathering reminds me of a line from Goodfellas, you know, that movie about gangsters?
“You know, we always called each other good fellas. Like you said to, uh, somebody, “You’re gonna like this guy. He’s all right. He’s a good fella. He’s one of us.”