Republican Committee Of Beaver County Elects New Leadership At Reorganizational Meeting

The Republican Committee of Beaver County held a reorganizational meeting on Thursday at their headquarters in Rochester to elect new party leadership.

Chip Kohser, proprietor of Fellowship Foods and resident of Monaca, was elected to a 2-year term as party Chairman. Among Kohser’s responsibilities will be to run monthly meetings, create the party’s annual budget, manage the Republicans’ headquarters, and spearhead candidate recruitment. He replaces outgoing party Chairwoman Carla Yacoviello.

Ralph Flara, a recently retired County employee from New Brighton, was elected Vice Chairman. Kathy Eckelberger, mother of State Representative Jim Christiana, was elected Secretary. Pamela Flara, the party’s candidate for Prothonotary in the last election, was elected Treasurer.

Attorney Gerald Benyo, former Republican primary candidate for District Attorney, was appointed as a Committeeman to fill a vacant seat in Rochester following his nomination by David Lozier (Beaver County District Attorney) which was seconded by Sandie Egley (Beaver County Commissioner).

Information about the Republican Committee of Beaver County, including upcoming meetings and events, is available on the party’s website and Facebook page.