Republican Committee Of Beaver County Elects New Leadership At Reorganizational Meeting

The Republican Committee of Beaver County held a reorganizational meeting on Thursday at their headquarters in Rochester to elect new party leadership.
Chip Kohser, proprietor of Fellowship Foods and resident of Monaca, was elected to a 2-year term as party Chairman. Among Kohser’s responsibilities will be to run monthly meetings, create the party’s annual budget, manage the Republicans’ headquarters, and spearhead candidate recruitment. He replaces outgoing party Chairwoman Carla Yacoviello.
Ralph Flara, a recently retired County employee from New Brighton, was elected Vice Chairman. Kathy Eckelberger, mother of State Representative Jim Christiana, was elected Secretary. Pamela Flara, the party’s candidate for Prothonotary in the last election, was elected Treasurer.
Attorney Gerald Benyo, former Republican primary candidate for District Attorney, was appointed as a Committeeman to fill a vacant seat in Rochester following his nomination by David Lozier (Beaver County District Attorney) which was seconded by Sandie Egley (Beaver County Commissioner).
Information about the Republican Committee of Beaver County, including upcoming meetings and events, is available on the party’s website and Facebook page.
8 Comments
John Q TaxpayerJan 15, 2017 at 7:46 am
Congratulations to you Gerald Benyo Esq.
RavenJan 15, 2017 at 7:47 am
Pamela Flara. Declared the Winner of the Beaver County Public Speaking Award of 2016, by the Committee to Advance Humility in Government.
RavenJan 15, 2017 at 7:59 am
Shared by Chip Kohser on his Facebook page. One of Randy Tallon’s buddies, Chip? Not a good way to begin.
Attachments:
IMG_2772
RavenJan 15, 2017 at 8:03 am
Kathy Eckelberger, mother of State Representative Jim Christiana? Well, according to David Lozier, at least you are someone they can trust.
RavenJan 15, 2017 at 8:12 am
Ralph Flara? Do you know Tony, Ralph? Do you know Santa Claus? Do you know anything?
Hey, are we off to a great beginning, or what?!
DPWs finestJan 15, 2017 at 8:21 am
If you know Ralph you know he don’t know nuttin. Except how to mooch from others like he did off the county for 30 years in DPW. This guy was a big democrat for years and all of the sudden he’s an R????
SpeakTheTruthTooJan 15, 2017 at 8:27 am
Smoke and mirrors, smoke and mirrors, smoke and mirrors! That’s all this is.
RavenJan 15, 2017 at 8:40 am
Nice selection plate, James. Now at least we know why some animals eat their young. First item on the agenda — have a Committee meeting with Camp and tell him which media he can talk to. Then, tell him what he can say. Good way for a crack Committee to flex its new muscle.