The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee voted today to approve legislation by Rep. Jim Christiana (R-Beaver/Washington) that would expand the state’s Sunshine Act.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act mandates state and local agencies deliberate and take official action on business in an open and public meeting. Although agencies are currently required to give public notice about when a meeting will be held, they are not required to include the purpose of a meeting.

Christiana’s House Bill 1531 would require all government agencies to publicly post an agenda 24 hours before a voting meeting. The agenda would have to include a list of each item of business that would be the subject of discussion or official vote.

“All government officials have a responsibility to conduct the taxpayers’ business openly and transparently,” Christiana said in a statement to reporters. “Our school districts, along with state and local governments, are spending billions of taxpayer dollars every year. It’s unacceptable to not have a public agenda in place at least 24 hours in advance.”

The bill would prevent a governmental agency from acting on any item not listed on the agenda, excluding only items that are a result of emergency situations or trivial actions of little effect.

Christiana said he decided to introduce the legislation after members of the media and general public contacted him, saying they believed some elected officials were intentionally using loopholes in the law to push through controversial items.

“There have been cases in which some have manipulated the rules or used a weak agenda to hide controversial decisions from the public and the media,” Christiana said.

Representative Jim Christiana has made government transparency one of his major priorities in office, having previously saw his signature PennWATCH legislation become law — requiring all state government expenditure be listed online. The legislator will be finishing his final term in office at the end of the year, living up to a pledge he made when first elected to not serve more than 10 years in the House.

Christiana’s House Bill 1531 now awaits action by the full House.