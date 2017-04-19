Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens violated county purchasing policies when spending nearly $6,000 on envelopes from a local vendor, according to county officials.
County Purchasing Director Wayne Souffrant sent Treasurer Connie Javens a letter dated April 10th notifying her that the Treasurer’s Office had violated county purchasing policies when she ordered $5,973 worth of envelopes (used to mail out tax bills) from Henderson Printing in Rochester. The Beaver Countian obtained a copy of the letter in response to a Right-to-Know request filed this week.
“Because there were no quotes attached to this requisition, I returned this requisition to your department, because the County Purchasing policy states, Three price quotes, when possible, must be obtained for any items purchased above $750,” wrote Director Souffrant. “Furthermore, approved purchase orders are required to be in place prior to making a purchase. In this case, the products had been ordered and received by your office before the time requisition was made.”
Director Soufrrant told Treasurer Javens that since one of her Deputy Treasurers had spoken to other county officials about the matter, he was making a one time exception to approve the order.
“After reviewing this matter, it has been decided that for this time only, this requisition will be approved, as well as the 2 requisitions that were voided from 2016, for the amounts of $907 and $977, also to Henderson Printing,” wrote Soufrrant. “From this point forward, ALL requests over the amount of $750 will be required, per the County Purchasing Policy, to have 3 quotes. Additionally, deliveries not agreeing to an approved purchase order will no longer be accepted at Central Services.”
The Treasurer’s Office has notified Commissioners that it will comply with county policies to seek bids on future orders. Commissioner Sandie Egley said informal research done by the Board had uncovered other vendors who could have provided the envelopes to the county for a “significantly lower” cost.
A search conducted by the Beaver Countian of campaign finance reports filed by Treasurer Connie Javens in the Bureau of Elections showed that Javens has regularly used Henderson Printing to produce literature for her political campaigns.
Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens has previously instructed the Beaver Countian not to contact her again seeking comment for articles, vowing to file charges of harassment.
NOTHING WILL HAPPEN AS USUAL
EXACTLY!!!!!!
She couldn’t balance her own checkbook.
DUMBA$$
Why ain’t she in jail yet?????????
Why is this person still employed???!!!
Fire her!!!!
Got to wait till next election Haha
Screw that…toss her now..
The least of her crimes! What’s the use? Seems like she is somehow untouchable! #teflonconnie
It just goes on and on and on and on…SMH
Theif this is the reason why I got the hell out of beaver county all crooks
Looks like some things never change. She’s been pulling that crap forever and she’ll continue until she’s gone.
Get rid of her!
As a taxpayer..this pi$$es me off to no end. Make her pay the county back..stop giving her a “Get out of Jail free” card. Why is she still working???
Funny part about everyone of these story’s ,like the DA the other day now this cheat. Y’all let these people in office. Then, when any of them,abuse they’re position or screw the same public who put them there, y’all bitch for few days then its swept under the rug till next time. I’d bet,they read these comments and laugh they’re ass off,all the while thinking , ok I’ll be more careful next time. Social media is a vehicle to use to come together and make changes,instead of a vent. None of the lies,abuse of privilege and position will stop till people do something instead of just complaining. Think about it !
My own take on this “revelation” is that the Purchasing office has been less than diligent across the board and that while Connie violated “policy,” likely so have others. Don’t you get it yet? It’s not just her…it’s the way shit as been done for years. No one even looked at the PA Code – everything was done back back door. It’s the Hekawi at Camp Run-a-muck 24/7.
Why is this all not on CNN yet?
Or at least KDKA
Loser Lozier how many more times does this have to happen before as you state if ” a crime is committed ” . . Wonder if she kills some one if you would do anything no you wouldn’t . It’s very clear you have the Obama balls none that is. I will personally donate a large political contribution to get you the fuck out of there to your opponent next election. You are a disgrace to the taxpayers of beaver county and d.a.’s across the country. Oh bye the way nothing on the friendship ridge deal almost 2 years. Really you must be waiting for the 2 year statue of limitations to help her through this pathetic so, nothing happens to her. You sold us out! You screwed every person who voted you in your a joke. You kick the state police out of the investigation and cover her and don’t find shit.
The commissioners should take a stand and not pay the printing company!! This is bullshit and Connie thinks rules are for everyone else!! Plus she used county stationary to write her letter to the Wv magistrate plus envelope and stamp She is out of control!! Reign her in commissioners! Now!
Connie can pay the printing companies bill. She’s loaded
She needs to go!!!!
Damn… how many speeding tickets did her daughter have
It’s very apparent that the Treasurer’s Office has it’s own SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) where all is forgiven or over looked, and in this case “this time only.” Answers to no one, and does not appreciate any lowly taxpayer questioning her actions. As she has stated, we lowly taxpayers are “all jealous.”
Unbelievable that this allowed to happen.
Follow the money …
She wasn’t good when times were good
Are you kidding?? Does one call this investigating reporting?? Waste. Investigate the federal funds that are granted to the county and allocated according to the whim of three corrupt politicians….or any other “creative” CDBG grant funding disbursements…or how the whole County Planning dept is “owned” by the one notorious beaver county developer..seriously…who cares about $6k in envelopes when multi-millions are at stake.
Jail now
If y’all feel that strong start a petition force action instead of bitch and wine